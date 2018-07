Deon Cain | Wide Receiver | #8 Team: Indianapolis Colts Age / DOB: (21) / 8/9/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 202 College: Clemson Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 6 (185) / IND Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

The Indianapolis Star continues to believe sixth-round rookie WR Deon Cain could push for "serious snaps." Beat writer Zak Keefer reports Cain has been turning heads "early and often," and has been "flat-out hard to ignore." "Every time you looked up during Thursday’s workout, No. 8 was doing something," Keefer reported. "In this league, you gotta make chunk plays," coach Frank Reich said discussing a long Cain catch. "He flashes, he’s got a little knack, he’s good against press coverage." It's still extremely early — the Colts remain in shorts and t-shirts — but Cain is looking more and more like a rookie who could out-perform his Day 3 pedigree. Source: Indianapolis Star

The Indianapolis Star expects rookie Deon Cain to compete for a role in three-wide sets. A minicamp standout, Cain has drawn raves for his red-zone skills. The Colts don't have any proven options behind T.Y. Hilton, with Chester Rogers and Ryan Grant ($5 million guaranteed) the favorites to open the year in three-wide sets. There's some depth chart climbing in front of Cain, but he could push for an early season role. Source: Indianapolis Star

The Indy Star's Zak Keefer writes Colts sixth-round WR Deon Cain "keeps jumping out in red-zone drills." Keefer's tweet was one of several from Colts beat writers all praising the rookie receiver. While Ryan Grant and Chester Rogers are likely to start, the depth chart is mostly wide open behind T.Y. Hilton. Cain is a name to watch in training camp. Source: Zak Keefer on Twitter