Royce Freeman | Running Back

Broncos selected Oregon RB Royce Freeman with the No. 71 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Freeman (6’0/229) was a rare four-year starting running back at Oregon, setting school records in rushing yards (5,621) and touchdowns (64) and averaging 5.94 yards per carry. He also showed passing-game capability with 79 career receptions at 10.3 yards per catch. Freeman tested as an above-par 59th-percentile SPARQ athlete in Indy with 4.54 speed and a 6.90 three-cone time. Patient and disciplined with quick feet and a knack for pinballing off defenders, Freeman is a jack of multiple trades but master of none. On tape, Freeman looks like a cross between Robert Turbin and Zac Stacy. Freeman lands in the perfect situation as he'll likely receive immediate snaps and need only outperform Devontae Booker and De'Angelo Henderson to be significantly involved.