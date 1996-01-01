Royce Freeman | Running Back

Welcome,
date 1996-01-01

To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
Player Results
Article Results
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Pedro Alvarez blasts two home runs in victory
Tillman fires seven innings of one-hit ball
DJ LeMahieu leaves game with hamstring issue
Christian Villanueva returns to Padres lineup
Yu Darvish bounces back with six strong Fri.
Adam Eaton still feeling discomfort in ankle
Michael Taylor sitting out with sore groin
Donaldson (shoulder) throws to bases Friday
Schoop (oblique) a week away from rehab games
Braves activate C Tyler Flowers (oblique)
Xander Bogaerts (ankle) activated from DL
Marlins activate Martin Prado (knee) from DL
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Steelers move up for Mason Rudolph at No. 76
Broncos add Oregon RB Royce Freeman at No. 71
Texans make first pick of draft at No. 68
Jags add LSU WR D.J. Chark to receiving depth
Steelers add to WRs with James Washington
Redskins end Derrius Guice's slide at No. 59
Bears trade up for Memphis WR Anthony Miller
Eagles jump Cowboys to nab TE Dallas Goedert
Cardinals draft playmaking WR Christian Kirk
Lions trade up for Auburn RB Kerryon Johnson
Miami upgrades offense with TE Mike Gesicki
Broncos catch WR Courtland Sutton at No. 40
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Fred VanVleet returns to action in victory
Bradley Beal scores 32 in season-ending loss
Kelly Oubre struggles in start vs. Raptors
George Hill (back) will not play on Friday
Fred VanVleet (shoulder) available to play
Kelly Oubre getting the start for Otto Porter
Stephen Curry (knee) does 5-on-5 scrimmage
Otto Porter (leg procedure) out indefinitely
Otto Porter (leg) remains questionable
Fred VanVleet (shoulder) questionable Game 6
Bickerstaff, Grizzlies agree to a 3-year deal
Antetokounmpo scores 31 to force Game 7
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Nathan MacKinnon nominated for Hart Trophy
Toby Enstrom returns vs. NSH on Friday
Taylor Hall nominated for Hart Trophy
Evander Kane suspended 1 game for cross-check
Joe Thornton practices, won't play in Game 2
Oilers part ways with two assistant coaches
Patrik Laine is good for Game 1 on Friday
Brian Burke resigns as Flames president
Evander Kane will face a hearing
Martin Jones pulled in ugly GM 1 loss to VGK
Evander Kane gets game-misconduct on Thursday
William Karlsson registers 3 assists in GM 1
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Michael Self earns career-first ARCA pole
Kyle Larson has 3-race, top-15 streak
No luck for Erik Jones at ‘Dega
McDowell DNF’d in both 2017 ‘Dega races
No incident-free plate races for Kennington
Four drivers to backups for Talladega
Jamie McMurray fastest in HH, then flips
Shane Lee leads final NXS Talladega practice
Daniel Suarez, Kyle Busch lead JGR at ‘Dega
Ty Dillon fastest in Geico 500 practice 1
Jones: Best 10-laps in 1st NXS practice
Cole Custer tops Spark Energy 300 practice 1
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Thomas, Cauley among notable MCs at Zurich
Lashley and Oppenheim tag a bogey-free 69
Overnight co-leaders plummet to miss the cut
Kevin Kisner, Scott Brown in contention again
Bubba Watson & Kuchar sign for morning-low 67
A. Putnam and M. Kim set the early target
Brooks Koepka returns to MC at Zurich Classic
Peterson-Gribble make a big move in alt shot
Wiesberger among notables to miss China cut
Wallace sets new target in Volvo China Open
Sihwan Kim hands in clean 66; ties China lead
Elvira ready for weekend challenge in China
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Steelers move up for Mason Rudolph at No. 76
Broncos add Oregon RB Royce Freeman at No. 71
Jags add LSU WR D.J. Chark to receiving depth
Steelers add to WRs with James Washington
Redskins end Derrius Guice's slide at No. 59
Falcons use second-rounder on CB Oliver
Patriots move up for CB Duke Dawson at No. 56
Bears trade up for Memphis WR Anthony Miller
Cowboys take Texas OL Connor Williams in 2nd
Eagles jump Cowboys to nab TE Dallas Goedert
Chargers select USC LB Uchenna Nwosu
Cardinals draft playmaking WR Christian Kirk
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Adrian handed another chance against MCI
Glen Johnson out again with groin injury
Daniel Sturridge could get a start vs Magpies
Nacer Chadli listed as "fit" for Week 36
Mkhitaryan unlikely to start vs Red Devils
Afobe move to Wolves not sealed
Arter and Smith on the Cherries injury list
Stephens back from suspension for Saints
Boufal training with the kids after bust-up
"No chance" of De Gea leaving this summer
Near clean bill of health for Man U for GW36
Christensen could be left out again
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Kenny Bell
(WR)
River Cracraft
(WR)
Andy Janovich
(RB)
Paxton Lynch
(QB)
Emmanuel Sanders
(WR)
Taylor Bertolet
(K)
Royce Freeman
(RB)
Case Keenum
(QB)
Isaiah McKenzie
(WR)
Courtland Sutton
(WR)
Devontae Booker
(RB)
Carlos Henderson
(WR)
Chad Kelly
(QB)
Brandon McManus
(K)
Jordan Taylor
(WR)
Jake Butt
(TE)
De'Angelo Henderson
(RB)
Matt LaCosse
(TE)
Brian Parker
(TE)
Demaryius Thomas
(WR)
Jamaal Charles
(RB)
Jeff Heuerman
(TE)
Jordan Leslie
(WR)
Tim Patrick
(WR)
Austin Traylor
(TE)
Royce Freeman | Running Back
Team:
Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:
(
22
) / 2/24/1996
Ht / Wt:
6'0' / 229
College:
Oregon
Latest News
Recent News
Broncos selected Oregon RB Royce Freeman with the No. 71 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Freeman (6’0/229) was a rare four-year starting running back at Oregon, setting school records in rushing yards (5,621) and touchdowns (64) and averaging 5.94 yards per carry. He also showed passing-game capability with 79 career receptions at 10.3 yards per catch. Freeman tested as an above-par 59th-percentile SPARQ athlete in Indy with 4.54 speed and a 6.90 three-cone time. Patient and disciplined with quick feet and a knack for pinballing off defenders, Freeman is a jack of multiple trades but master of none. On tape, Freeman looks like a cross between Robert Turbin and Zac Stacy. Freeman lands in the perfect situation as he'll likely receive immediate snaps and need only outperform Devontae Booker and De'Angelo Henderson to be significantly involved.
Apr 27 - 9:36 PM
Broncos add Oregon RB Royce Freeman at No. 71
Apr 27 - 9:36 PM
More Royce Freeman Player News
Career Stats
Year
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Rec
Yds
Y/G
Avg
100+
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Royce Freeman's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Royce Freeman's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Royce Freeman's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Royce Freeman's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Rushing
Receiving
Fumb.
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Rec
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Case Keenum
2
Paxton Lynch
3
Chad Kelly
RB
1
Devontae Booker
2
De'Angelo Henderson
GLB
1
Devontae Booker
2
De'Angelo Henderson
3RB
1
Devontae Booker
2
De'Angelo Henderson
FB
1
Andy Janovich
WR1
1
Demaryius Thomas
2
Carlos Henderson
3
Jordan Leslie
4
Tim Patrick
5
River Cracraft
WR2
1
Emmanuel Sanders
2
Jordan Taylor
Sidelined
Broncos WR Jordan Taylor (hip) is expected to sit out OTAs.
Taylor will miss most of the offseason recovering from hip surgery and is questionable for training camp. With Bennie Fowler and Cody Latimer gone, Taylor will compete for a sub-package role when healthy.
Mar 31
3
Isaiah McKenzie
4
Kenny Bell
WR3
1
Carlos Henderson
TE
1
Jeff Heuerman
2
Austin Traylor
3
Jake Butt
4
Matt LaCosse
5
Brian Parker
LT
1
Garett Bolles
2
Cyrus Kouandjio
3
Elijah Wilkinson
LG
1
Ronald Leary
2
Max Garcia
3
Jeremiah Poutasi
C
1
Matt Paradis
2
Connor McGovern
3
J.J. Dielman
RG
1
Connor McGovern
2
Matt Paradis
RT
1
Jared Veldheer
2
Menelik Watson
3
Andreas Knappe
K
1
Brandon McManus
2
Taylor Bertolet
