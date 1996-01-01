Player Page

Royce Freeman | Running Back

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (22) / 2/24/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 229
College: Oregon
Broncos selected Oregon RB Royce Freeman with the No. 71 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Freeman (6’0/229) was a rare four-year starting running back at Oregon, setting school records in rushing yards (5,621) and touchdowns (64) and averaging 5.94 yards per carry. He also showed passing-game capability with 79 career receptions at 10.3 yards per catch. Freeman tested as an above-par 59th-percentile SPARQ athlete in Indy with 4.54 speed and a 6.90 three-cone time. Patient and disciplined with quick feet and a knack for pinballing off defenders, Freeman is a jack of multiple trades but master of none. On tape, Freeman looks like a cross between Robert Turbin and Zac Stacy. Freeman lands in the perfect situation as he'll likely receive immediate snaps and need only outperform Devontae Booker and De'Angelo Henderson to be significantly involved. Apr 27 - 9:36 PM
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Case Keenum
2Paxton Lynch
3Chad Kelly
RB1Devontae Booker
2De'Angelo Henderson
GLB1Devontae Booker
2De'Angelo Henderson
3RB1Devontae Booker
2De'Angelo Henderson
FB1Andy Janovich
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Carlos Henderson
3Jordan Leslie
4Tim Patrick
5River Cracraft
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Jordan Taylor
3Isaiah McKenzie
4Kenny Bell
WR31Carlos Henderson
TE1Jeff Heuerman
2Austin Traylor
3Jake Butt
4Matt LaCosse
5Brian Parker
LT1Garett Bolles
2Cyrus Kouandjio
3Elijah Wilkinson
LG1Ronald Leary
2Max Garcia
3Jeremiah Poutasi
C1Matt Paradis
2Connor McGovern
3J.J. Dielman
RG1Connor McGovern
2Matt Paradis
RT1Jared Veldheer
2Menelik Watson
3Andreas Knappe
K1Brandon McManus
2Taylor Bertolet
 

 