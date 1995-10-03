DaeSean Hamilton | Wide Receiver

Broncos selected Penn State WR DaeSean Hamilton with the No. 113 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

With both Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders on big contracts and entering the latter stages of their careers, the Broncos are smartly planning for the future. They selected SMU WR Courtland Sutton in the second round, and now they have added Hamilton to the mix. Hamilton (6’1/203) was a rare four-year starting wideout for the Nittany Lions, graduating as the school’s all-time leader in receptions (214), second in receiving yards (2,842), and fourth in receiving TDs (18). PFF College credited Hamilton with a nation-best 73.3% catch rate when targeted 20-plus yards downfield in 2017. Hamilton tested as a studly 78th-percentile SPARQ athlete before the draft with 4.52 wheels and an impressive 6.84 three-cone time. Hamilton isn’t particularly big or straight-line fast, but he is a ball-skills technician with underrated upside.