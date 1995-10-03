Player Page

DaeSean Hamilton | Wide Receiver

Team: Denver Broncos
Age / DOB:  (23) / 3/10/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 203
College: Penn State
Broncos selected Penn State WR DaeSean Hamilton with the No. 113 pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
With both Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders on big contracts and entering the latter stages of their careers, the Broncos are smartly planning for the future. They selected SMU WR Courtland Sutton in the second round, and now they have added Hamilton to the mix. Hamilton (6’1/203) was a rare four-year starting wideout for the Nittany Lions, graduating as the school’s all-time leader in receptions (214), second in receiving yards (2,842), and fourth in receiving TDs (18). PFF College credited Hamilton with a nation-best 73.3% catch rate when targeted 20-plus yards downfield in 2017. Hamilton tested as a studly 78th-percentile SPARQ athlete before the draft with 4.52 wheels and an impressive 6.84 three-cone time. Hamilton isn’t particularly big or straight-line fast, but he is a ball-skills technician with underrated upside. Apr 28 - 12:43 PM
Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Case Keenum
2Paxton Lynch
3Chad Kelly
RB1Devontae Booker
2De'Angelo Henderson
GLB1Devontae Booker
2De'Angelo Henderson
3RB1Devontae Booker
2De'Angelo Henderson
FB1Andy Janovich
WR11Demaryius Thomas
2Carlos Henderson
3Jordan Leslie
4Tim Patrick
5River Cracraft
WR21Emmanuel Sanders
2Jordan Taylor
3Isaiah McKenzie
4Kenny Bell
WR31Carlos Henderson
TE1Jeff Heuerman
2Austin Traylor
3Jake Butt
4Matt LaCosse
5Brian Parker
LT1Garett Bolles
2Cyrus Kouandjio
3Elijah Wilkinson
LG1Ronald Leary
2Max Garcia
3Jeremiah Poutasi
C1Matt Paradis
2Connor McGovern
3J.J. Dielman
RG1Connor McGovern
2Matt Paradis
RT1Jared Veldheer
2Menelik Watson
3Andreas Knappe
K1Brandon McManus
2Taylor Bertolet
 

 