Texans third-round OT Martinas Rankin is recovering from foot surgery and will not be ready for training camp.

Rankin is expected to be ready for Week 1, but it is unclear when he will be cleared between then and now. Rankin suffered the injury in rookie minicamp. "He’s doing well," coach Bill O'Brien said. "I think he’s picked up the things we’ve taught him. He’s picked them up well and I think he has a good future here. We’ll see how it goes." Rankin, who is undersized for a tackle, could have been in the mix at right tackle, but this probably takes him out of it.