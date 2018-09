The No. 56 overall pick, Dawson has the inside track for the New England's slot corner role. He'll compete with Eric Rowe and Cyrus Jones in training camp.

Patriots traded up with the Buccaneers to select Florida CB Duke Dawson with the No. 56 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Patriots gave up the No. 63 and No. 117 picks. Dawson (5’11/197) was a two-year starter in the Gators’ secondary, seeing early action at safety before developing into a dominant man-coverage slot corner. He logged six career INTs and three pick sixes. When targeted in the slot last season, PFF College charted Dawson with a 41.0 passer rating allowed, third-lowest among draft-eligible corners. His completion rate allowed was 43.8%. Dawson showed plus long speed in Indy (4.46) and is skilled enough to compete for sub-package playing time early on.