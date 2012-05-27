Player Page

Weather | Roster

Ogbonnia Okoronkwo | Linebacker | #45

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/24/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 240
College: Oklahoma
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 5 (160) / LAR
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Rams fifth-round OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo recently underwent foot surgery and will be sidelined until training camp.
Okoronkwo tumbled to the fifth round where the Rams traded up with the Broncos to take him at No. 160 overall. At 6'2/253, Okoronkwo won Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Big 12 last season and is a plus athlete at his position. He enters an EDGE spot in L.A. where the Rams are in an overhaul, replacing 2017 starters Robert Quinn and Connor Barwin. Okoronkwo missing important practice time this summer lessens his chances of making an early impact. May 21 - 7:02 PM
Source: Rich Hammond on Twitter
More Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Aaron Donald
2Michael Brockers
3Dominique Easley
4Morgan Fox
5John Franklin-Myers
NT1Ndamukong Suh
2Ethan Westbrooks
3Tanzel Smart
4Chunky Clements
ILB1Mark Barron
2Cory Littleton
3Ramik Wilson
4Bryce Hager
5Micah Kiser
OLB1Matt Longacre
2Samson Ebukam
3Garrett Sickels
4Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
5Trevon Young
CB1Marcus Peters
2Aqib Talib
3Nickell Robey-Coleman
4Sam Shields
5Troy Hill
FS1John Johnson
2Isaiah Johnson
SS1Lamarcus Joyner
2Blake Countess
3Marqui Christian
P1Johnny Hekker
 

 