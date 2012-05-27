Ogbonnia Okoronkwo | Linebacker | #45

Okoronkwo tumbled to the fifth round where the Rams traded up with the Broncos to take him at No. 160 overall. At 6'2/253, Okoronkwo won Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Big 12 last season and is a plus athlete at his position. He enters an EDGE spot in L.A. where the Rams are in an overhaul, replacing 2017 starters Robert Quinn and Connor Barwin. Okoronkwo missing important practice time this summer lessens his chances of making an early impact.

The Rams sent two sixth-round picks to the Broncos. Okoronkwo (6’2/253) made 26 starts at end-linebacker for the Sooners, tallying 34.5 career tackles for loss, 21 sacks, and five forced fumbles en route to 2017 Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year, sharing it with Texas LB Malik Jefferson. Okoronkwo’s 46 QB pressures ranked third among Big 12 edge defenders. An 86th-percentile SPARQ athlete, Okoronkwo’s combination of explosiveness and college production increase his probability of hitting. In the NFL, Okoronkwo best projects as a sub-package outside rusher. This fit with Wade Phillips is an easy one.