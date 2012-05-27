Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Brandon Allen
(QB)
Gerald Everett
(TE)
Tyler Higbee
(TE)
Zach Laskey
(RB)
Josh Reynolds
(WR)
Fred Brown
(WR)
Sam Ficken
(K)
Nick Holley
(RB)
Sean Mannion
(QB)
Larry Rose III
(RB)
Malcolm Brown
(RB)
Jared Goff
(QB)
Ricky Jeune
(WR)
Codey McElroy
(TE)
Mike Thomas
(WR)
Brandin Cooks
(WR)
LaQuvionte Gonzalez
(WR)
John Kelly
(RB)
Steven Mitchell Jr.
(WR)
Robert Woods
(WR)
Pharoh Cooper
(WR)
Todd Gurley
(RB)
Henry Krieger-Coble
(TE)
Johnny Mundt
(TE)
Greg Zuerlein
(K)
Justin Davis
(RB)
Temarrick Hemingway
(TE)
Cooper Kupp
(WR)
Luis Perez
(QB)
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo | Linebacker | #45
Team:
Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 4/24/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'1' / 240
College:
Oklahoma
Drafted:
2018 / Rd. 5 (160) / LAR
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Rams fifth-round OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo recently underwent foot surgery and will be sidelined until training camp.
Okoronkwo tumbled to the fifth round where the Rams traded up with the Broncos to take him at No. 160 overall. At 6'2/253, Okoronkwo won Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Big 12 last season and is a plus athlete at his position. He enters an EDGE spot in L.A. where the Rams are in an overhaul, replacing 2017 starters Robert Quinn and Connor Barwin. Okoronkwo missing important practice time this summer lessens his chances of making an early impact.
May 21 - 7:02 PM
Source:
Rich Hammond on Twitter
The Rams traded up to select Oklahoma pass rusher Ogbonnia Okoronkwo with the No. 160 overall pick in the 2018 NFL Draft.
The Rams sent two sixth-round picks to the Broncos. Okoronkwo (6’2/253) made 26 starts at end-linebacker for the Sooners, tallying 34.5 career tackles for loss, 21 sacks, and five forced fumbles en route to 2017 Big 12 Co-Defensive Player of the Year, sharing it with Texas LB Malik Jefferson. Okoronkwo’s 46 QB pressures ranked third among Big 12 edge defenders. An 86th-percentile SPARQ athlete, Okoronkwo’s combination of explosiveness and college production increase his probability of hitting. In the NFL, Okoronkwo best projects as a sub-package outside rusher. This fit with Wade Phillips is an easy one.
Apr 28 - 2:55 PM
Rams rookie OLB Okoronkwo has foot surgery
May 21 - 7:02 PM
Rams trade up for pass rusher Okoronkwo
Apr 28 - 2:55 PM
More Ogbonnia Okoronkwo Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Los Angeles Rams Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
DE
1
Aaron Donald
2
Michael Brockers
Sidelined
Rams DT Michael Brockers is recovering from a torn MCL suffered in the Wild Card loss to the Falcons.
Brockers is likely to be brought along slowly during spring work, but he should be 100 percent well ahead of training camp. The former first-rounder is the forgotten man on this line but is a big part of the Rams' run defense.
Apr 16
3
Dominique Easley
4
Morgan Fox
5
John Franklin-Myers
NT
1
Ndamukong Suh
2
Ethan Westbrooks
3
Tanzel Smart
4
Chunky Clements
ILB
1
Mark Barron
Sidelined
Rams ILB Mark Barron is recovering from offseason shoulder surgery.
Barron and Alec Ogletree were DC Wade Phillips' inside linebackers this past season, forming an undersized, but athletic, duo on the interior. The Rams were 22nd in run-defense DVOA and 28th in rush yards allowed, so it's possible a change is made there. Barron carries a $10 million cap number for 2018, and the Rams can save $7 million by cutting him. He's a much better 4-3 fit.
Feb 16
2
Cory Littleton
3
Ramik Wilson
4
Bryce Hager
5
Micah Kiser
OLB
1
Matt Longacre
2
Samson Ebukam
3
Garrett Sickels
4
Ogbonnia Okoronkwo
Sidelined
Rams fifth-round OLB Ogbonnia Okoronkwo recently underwent foot surgery and will be sidelined until training camp.
Okoronkwo tumbled to the fifth round where the Rams traded up with the Broncos to take him at No. 160 overall. At 6'2/253, Okoronkwo won Co-Defensive Player of the Year in the Big 12 last season and is a plus athlete at his position. He enters an EDGE spot in L.A. where the Rams are in an overhaul, replacing 2017 starters Robert Quinn and Connor Barwin. Okoronkwo missing important practice time this summer lessens his chances of making an early impact.
May 21
5
Trevon Young
CB
1
Marcus Peters
2
Aqib Talib
3
Nickell Robey-Coleman
4
Sam Shields
5
Troy Hill
FS
1
John Johnson
2
Isaiah Johnson
SS
1
Lamarcus Joyner
2
Blake Countess
3
Marqui Christian
P
1
Johnny Hekker
Josh and Evan share the noteworthy takeaway from early best ball drafts, including loving Amari Cooper at his draft slot.
