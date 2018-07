Packers fourth-round WR J'Mon Moore has already been working with the first-team offense at training camp.

The Packers drafted three receivers, including Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Equanimeous St. Brown in the fifth and seventh rounds, respectively, but Moore was the higher pick and is the first of the bunch to see time with Aaron Rodgers' unit. The Packers are hunting for a No. 3 receiver to step up, and Moore is squarely in the mix along with Geronimo Allison. Obviously, this offense can support many players, so whoever wins the job is instantly fantasy-relevant.