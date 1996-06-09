Player Page

Weather | Roster

Mark Andrews | Tight End

Team: Baltimore Ravens
Age / DOB:  (21) / 9/6/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 254
College: Oklahoma
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Ravens selected Oklahoma TE Mark Andrews with the No. 86 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Andrews (6’5/256) made 26 starts in three seasons as a Sooner, breaking Oklahoma’s all-time record for yards by a tight end (1,765) and averaging a wideout-like 15.8 yards per catch with 22 TDs. In 2017, PFF College charted Andrews with the second-most yards per route run (2.63) among draft-eligible tight ends, and the most yards among all D-I tight ends on both 20-plus-yard targets (318) and slot routes (874). Andrews ran well at the Combine (4.67) but underwhelmed with his broad jump (9’5") and three-cone time (7.34). Similar to old Broncos TE Tony Scheffler, Andrews lacks blocking skills and would be best employed as a catch-first slot tight end. The Ravens also added TE Hayden Hurst, a willing blocker with plus pass-catching skills, in the first round. Apr 27 - 10:16 PM
More Mark Andrews Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Mark Andrews's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Mark Andrews's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Mark Andrews's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Mark Andrews's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Joe Flacco
2Lamar Jackson
3Robert Griffin III
4Josh Woodrum
RB1Alex Collins
2Buck Allen
3Kenneth Dixon
4John Crockett
GLB1Alex Collins
2Buck Allen
3RB1Alex Collins
2Buck Allen
FB1Patrick Ricard
2Ricky Ortiz
WR11Michael Crabtree
2Willie Snead
3Breshad Perriman
4Tim White
WR21John Brown
2Chris Moore
3Quincy Adeboyejo
4DeVier Posey
WR31Willie Snead
TE1Nick Boyle
2Maxx Williams
3Vince Mayle
4Darren Waller
LT1Ronnie Stanley
2Steven Moore
LG1James Hurst
2Maurquice Shakir
3Nico Siragusa
C1Matt Skura
RG1Marshal Yanda
2Jermaine Eluemunor
RT1Alex Lewis
2Andrew Donnal
K1Justin Tucker
 

 