Mark Andrews | Tight End

Ravens selected Oklahoma TE Mark Andrews with the No. 86 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Andrews (6’5/256) made 26 starts in three seasons as a Sooner, breaking Oklahoma’s all-time record for yards by a tight end (1,765) and averaging a wideout-like 15.8 yards per catch with 22 TDs. In 2017, PFF College charted Andrews with the second-most yards per route run (2.63) among draft-eligible tight ends, and the most yards among all D-I tight ends on both 20-plus-yard targets (318) and slot routes (874). Andrews ran well at the Combine (4.67) but underwhelmed with his broad jump (9’5") and three-cone time (7.34). Similar to old Broncos TE Tony Scheffler, Andrews lacks blocking skills and would be best employed as a catch-first slot tight end. The Ravens also added TE Hayden Hurst, a willing blocker with plus pass-catching skills, in the first round.