Shaquem Griffin | Linebacker

Team: Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:  (22) / 7/20/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'0' / 227
College: Central Florida
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 5 (141) / SEA
Seahawks selected UCF OLB Shaquem Griffin with the No. 141 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
He'll join his twin brother and former college teammate Shaquill Griffin in Seattle. Griffin (6’0/227) overcame the loss of his left hand at age four to become 2017 DPOY in the American Conference, tallying 30 career tackles for loss, 17 sacks, four forced fumbles, and five fumble recoveries. PFF credited Griffin with the nation’s No. 2 pass-rush productivity rating in the 2018 draft class, and he crushed the forty (4.38) at the Combine. Griffin missed 24 tackles over his final two seasons and will always have a limitation, but he is a blur on tape attacking the ball and offers innate playmaking ability. At worst, he should be a plus special teamer and sub-package pass rusher. Apr 28 - 2:04 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

