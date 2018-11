Jaylen Samuels | Running Back | #38 Team: Pittsburgh Steelers Age / DOB: (22) / 7/29/1996 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 225 College: North Carolina State Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 5 (165) / PIT Share: Tweet

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said the arrow is "continually pointing up" for fifth-round RB Jaylen Samuels. In a game James Conner left early, Samuels saw five carries and four targets against the Panthers last Thursday night. That usage is unlikely to continue with Conner fully expected back this week, but it does make Samuels something of an interesting handcuff, especially since he has tight end eligibility in Yahoo leagues. Source: Joe Rutter on Twitter

Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said fifth-round rookie Jaylen Samuels is "highly evolved in the passing game." Samuels has been working as a running back with the Steelers, but he played everywhere during his time at NC State. That experience has given him some earned confidence in the passing game. "Not to be cocky or anything, but I just feel like I have great hands, great route-running," Samuels said. "As a runner, I can make guys miss in open space. That's kind of what I did in college, try to make guys miss in open space." Samuels is at best looking at a backup role behind Le'Veon Bell, but it would not be surprising to see him make some plays as a rookie. Source: Pittsburgh Tribune-Review

Steelers signed fifth round RB Jaylen Samuels to a four-year contract. Samuels should see heavy offseason reps with Le'Veon Bell in a contract dispute. He'll push James Conner for backup duties.