Player Page

Weather | Roster

Darius Leonard | Linebacker

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 234
College: South Carolina State
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Colts selected South Carolina State OLB Darius Leonard with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Leonard (6’2/234) twice earned MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and set a school record for career tackles (394), chipping in 8.5 sacks and two interceptions as a senior. Leonard shined in pass-coverage drills at the Senior Bowl, showing defensive back-level ball skills and an ability to run with tailbacks and tight ends in space. A quick-twitch athlete with playmaking ability as a pass rusher and cover ‘backer, Leonard badly needs weight-room work but offers a three-down skill set as a stacked off-ball linebacker. He'll compete with Jeremiah George and John Simon to start at outside linebacker in Indianapolis. Apr 27 - 7:27 PM
More Darius Leonard Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Darius Leonard's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Darius Leonard's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Darius Leonard's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Darius Leonard's player profile.
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
DE1Jabaal Sheard
2Henry Anderson
3Denico Autry
4Tarell Basham
5Margus Hunt
DT1Al Woods
2Hassan Ridgeway
3Grover Stewart
4Caraun Reid
MLB1Antonio Morrison
2Anthony Walker
WLB1Jeremiah George
2Najee Goode
3Jermaine Grace
SLB1John Simon
2Josh Perry
3Tyrell Adams
CB1Quincy Wilson
2Kenny Moore
3Nate Hairston
4Pierre Desir
5Kenneth Acker
FS1Malik Hooker
2T.J. Green
SS1Matthias Farley
2Clayton Geathers
3Ronald Martin
P1Rigoberto Sanchez
 

 