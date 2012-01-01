Darius Leonard | Linebacker

Colts selected South Carolina State OLB Darius Leonard with the No. 36 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Leonard (6’2/234) twice earned MEAC Defensive Player of the Year and set a school record for career tackles (394), chipping in 8.5 sacks and two interceptions as a senior. Leonard shined in pass-coverage drills at the Senior Bowl, showing defensive back-level ball skills and an ability to run with tailbacks and tight ends in space. A quick-twitch athlete with playmaking ability as a pass rusher and cover ‘backer, Leonard badly needs weight-room work but offers a three-down skill set as a stacked off-ball linebacker. He'll compete with Jeremiah George and John Simon to start at outside linebacker in Indianapolis.