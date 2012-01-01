Tre'Quan Smith | Wide Receiver

Saints selected UCF WR Tre’Quan Smith with the No. 91 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Smith (6’2/203) turned pro as a redshirt junior after starting all three years for the Golden Knights, logging a career 163/2,659/22 receiving line with 16.3 yards per catch. PFF College charted Smith with a class-best 142.9 passer rating when targeted in 2017, and a 70.8% catch rate when targeted 20-plus yards downfield, the second-highest clip in all of Division I. With long arms (33 3/8"), 4.49 speed, and a 37 ½-inch vertical, Smith was one of the nation’s most dangerous deep threats and offers enough tools to potentially challenge for a No. 2/3 receiver role down the line. Although the team already has a burner in Ted Ginn, Smith adds another presence to New Orleans' offense. Saints also resigned Brandon Coleman and added Cameron Meredith in free agency to shore up their receiving depth.