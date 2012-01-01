Player Page

Mark Walton | Running Back

Team: Cincinnati Bengals
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  5'10' / 202
College: Miami (FL)
Bengals selected Miami RB Mark Walton with the No. 112 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Walton (5’10/202) operated as the Hurricanes’ 2016 feature back before missing all but four games as a 2017 junior with injuries to both ankles. He turned pro with a career 395/2,006/5.1/26 rushing line and 56 receptions. Walton’s NFL evaluation is clouded by injuries, but NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah passed along scout comparisons for Walton to Devonta Freeman. Walton’s stock took a hit in Indy with 4.60 speed and a 9-foot-10 broad jump. Walton’s exciting game tape remains the reason he’s worth a shot. Walton wins in similar ways to Gio Bernard, so either the Bengals have a type or Bernard could be on a different roster following the 2018 season. Apr 28 - 12:39 PM
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andy Dalton
2Matt Barkley
3Jeff Driskel
RB1Joe Mixon
2Giovani Bernard
3Brian Hill
4Tra Carson
5Jarveon Williams
GLB1Joe Mixon
2Giovani Bernard
3RB1Giovani Bernard
2Joe Mixon
FB1Ryan Hewitt
WR11A.J. Green
2Josh Malone
3Cody Core
4John Ross
WR21Brandon LaFell
2Tyler Boyd
3Alex Erickson
4Kermit Whitfield
WR31Tyler Boyd
TE1Tyler Eifert
2Tyler Kroft
3C.J. Uzomah
4Cethan Carter
5Mason Schreck
LT1Cordy Glenn
2Cedric Ogbuehi
3Justin Murray
4Javarius Leamon
LG1Clint Boling
2Christian Westerman
C1T.J. Johnson
RG1Trey Hopkins
2Alex Redmond
3Oni Omoile
RT1Jake Fisher
2Kent Perkins
3Bobby Hart
K1Randy Bullock
2Jonathan Brown
 

 