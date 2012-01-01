Mark Walton | Running Back

Bengals selected Miami RB Mark Walton with the No. 112 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Walton (5’10/202) operated as the Hurricanes’ 2016 feature back before missing all but four games as a 2017 junior with injuries to both ankles. He turned pro with a career 395/2,006/5.1/26 rushing line and 56 receptions. Walton’s NFL evaluation is clouded by injuries, but NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah passed along scout comparisons for Walton to Devonta Freeman. Walton’s stock took a hit in Indy with 4.60 speed and a 9-foot-10 broad jump. Walton’s exciting game tape remains the reason he’s worth a shot. Walton wins in similar ways to Gio Bernard, so either the Bengals have a type or Bernard could be on a different roster following the 2018 season.