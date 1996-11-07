Player Page

Dalton Schultz | Tight End

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (21) / 7/11/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 244
College: Stanford
Cowboys selected Stanford TE Dalton Schultz with the No. 137 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Dallas finally gets a tight end. Schultz (6’5/244) turned pro as a redshirt junior after logging a career 55/555/5 receiving line, averaging a pedestrian 10.9 yards per catch. Schultz tested as a capable athlete in Indy with 4.75 speed and a rock-solid 7.00 three-cone time, however, and also scored an impressive 32 on the Wonderlic exam. Schultz butters his bread as a blocker on the line, but he may offer more receiving upside than his college stats suggest. Apr 28 - 1:52 PM
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Cooper Rush
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Rod Smith
3Trey Williams
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Rod Smith
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Rod Smith
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Terrance Williams
2Cole Beasley
3Ryan Switzer
4Lance Lenoir
WR21Allen Hurns
2Deonte Thompson
3Tavon Austin
4KD Cannon
5Noah Brown
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Geoff Swaim
2Blake Jarwin
3Rico Gathers
LT1Tyron Smith
2Jarron Jones
LG1Chaz Green
2Kadeem Edwards
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
2Marcus Martin
RT1La'el Collins
2Cameron Fleming
K1Dan Bailey
2Brett Maher
 

 