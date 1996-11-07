Dalton Schultz | Tight End

Cowboys selected Stanford TE Dalton Schultz with the No. 137 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Dallas finally gets a tight end. Schultz (6’5/244) turned pro as a redshirt junior after logging a career 55/555/5 receiving line, averaging a pedestrian 10.9 yards per catch. Schultz tested as a capable athlete in Indy with 4.75 speed and a rock-solid 7.00 three-cone time, however, and also scored an impressive 32 on the Wonderlic exam. Schultz butters his bread as a blocker on the line, but he may offer more receiving upside than his college stats suggest.