Dallas' sixth-rounder is undergoing more tests to determine whether or not surgery is needed. Although Wilson didn't figure prominently into the team's offensive plans, he's still considered viable depth for a team missing their top-two pass-catchers from last season. The Cowboys still have Deonte Thompson, Noah Brown, KD Cannon, and Lance Lenoir lobbying for reps as the No. 4 receiver.

Cowboys selected Boise State WR Cedrick Wilson with the No. 208 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Wilson (6’2/197) spent two years with the Broncos after transferring from JUCO, tallying a prolific 139/2,640/18 receiving line on 19.0 yards per catch. In 2017, PFF College charted Wilson with 694 yards on targets thrown 20-plus yards downfield, second most among draft-eligible wideouts. Wilson is lanky and not particularly fast (4.55), somewhat raw in terms of ball skills as an ex-quarterback, and he needs weight-room work. Similar to his father Cedrick Sr. – a former Steeler and 49er – Cedrick Jr.’s ceiling is likely a No. 3 receiver capable of playing inside and outside but lacking star potential.