The Houston Chronicle reports the Texans view fourth-round Keke Coutee as an "upgrade" on Braxton Miller in the slot.

"He's done everything we've asked him to do," WRs coach John Perry said. "If he continues to do that, I can see him moving forward." Coutee has 4.43 speed but checks in at just 5-foot-10, 180 pounds. If he doesn't establish himself in the slot, he should serve as a situational deep threat. Miller is eminently beatable in a competition, however.