Kyle Lauletta | Quarterback

Team: New York Giants
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/1/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'3' / 222
College: Richmond
Giants selected Richmond QB Kyle Lauletta with the No. 108 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Lauletta (6’3/222) made 36 starts for the Spiders, going 24-12 and earning 2017 Colonial Athletic Association OPOY. He graduated with a career 63.5% completion rate at 8.76 yards per attempt with a 73:35 TD-to-INT ratio. Lauletta is more pocket passer than scrambler, but he is a plus athlete with 4.81 speed and 12 rushing scores over his final three years. Lauletta lit up the Senior Bowl for game MVP honors with 198 yards and three TDs. Lauletta’s biggest pre-draft criticism was his arm strength, although his 52 MPH ball velocity at the Combine is well above the usual 48 MPH threshold. Lauletta is an intriguing developmental prospect with several box-checking traits and should push 2017 third-rounder Davis Webb for No. 2 duties. Apr 28 - 12:30 PM
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
Kyle Lauletta's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Eli Manning
2Davis Webb
RB1Saquon Barkley
2Jonathan Stewart
3Wayne Gallman
4Paul Perkins
5Terrell Watson
GLB1Jonathan Stewart
2Saquon Barkley
3RB1Saquon Barkley
2Wayne Gallman
FB1Shane Smith
WR11Odell Beckham
2Roger Lewis
3Cody Latimer
4Canaan Severin
5Amba Etta-Tawo
WR21Sterling Shepard
2Travis Rudolph
3Kevin Norwood
4Marquis Bundy
5Keeon Johnson
WR31Roger Lewis
TE1Evan Engram
2Rhett Ellison
3Jerell Adams
4Kyle Carter
5Ryan O'Malley
LT1Nate Solder
2Laurence Gibson
LG1Patrick Omameh
2John Jerry
3Damien Mama
4Ethan Cooper
C1Brett Jones
2Kristjan Sokoli
RG1John Greco
2Jon Halapio
3Nick Becton
RT1Ereck Flowers
2Chad Wheeler
3Adam Bisnowaty
K1Aldrick Rosas
2Marshall Koehn
 

 