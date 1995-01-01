Kyle Lauletta | Quarterback

Giants selected Richmond QB Kyle Lauletta with the No. 108 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Lauletta (6’3/222) made 36 starts for the Spiders, going 24-12 and earning 2017 Colonial Athletic Association OPOY. He graduated with a career 63.5% completion rate at 8.76 yards per attempt with a 73:35 TD-to-INT ratio. Lauletta is more pocket passer than scrambler, but he is a plus athlete with 4.81 speed and 12 rushing scores over his final three years. Lauletta lit up the Senior Bowl for game MVP honors with 198 yards and three TDs. Lauletta’s biggest pre-draft criticism was his arm strength, although his 52 MPH ball velocity at the Combine is well above the usual 48 MPH threshold. Lauletta is an intriguing developmental prospect with several box-checking traits and should push 2017 third-rounder Davis Webb for No. 2 duties.