The Browns are reportedly considering starting rookie UDFA Desmond Harrison at left tackle in Week 1.

"[Harrison has] just improved," coach Hue Jackson said. "So it gives you another option to look through to see who's the best five guys to put out there." Hue and Co. drafted OG Austin Corbett No. 33 overall but are "in all seriousness" contemplating moving star Joel Bitonio back to his original LG position and, in turn, starting Harrison on Tyrod Taylor's blindside against the Steelers. If that really is the case, Harrison would likely be tasked to blocking DE Cam Heyward in the Browns' season opener.