Player Page

Weather | Roster

Nyheim Hines | Running Back

Team: Indianapolis Colts
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  5'8' / 198
College: North Carolina State
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Colts selected North Carolina State RB Nyheim Hines with the No. 104 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Hines (5’8/198) turned pro after three years with the Wolfpack, logging a 197/1,113/5.6/12 rushing line in a breakout junior campaign and catching 89 career passes. Hines doubled as a sprinter for NC State track and field, running the lead leg of the Wolfpack’s ACC-title-winning relay team. Hines scored two kickoff return TDs and one punt return TD in college and blazed a 4.38 forty at the Combine. A tailback-slot receiver slash player, Hines is a straighter-line version of Dion Lewis without the explosive cutting ability. Hines projects as a satellite-space back with return value. On a wide-open Colts running back depth chart, Hines should be given an opportunity to play early as he competes for touches with Marlon Mack. Apr 28 - 12:21 PM
More Nyheim Hines Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Nyheim Hines's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Nyheim Hines's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Nyheim Hines's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Nyheim Hines's player profile.
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Andrew Luck
2Jacoby Brissett
3Brad Kaaya
4Phillip Walker
RB1Marlon Mack
2Robert Turbin
3Christine Michael
4Josh Ferguson
5Matt Jones
GLB1Robert Turbin
2Marlon Mack
3RB1Robert Turbin
2Marlon Mack
WR11T.Y. Hilton
2K.J. Brent
3Krishawn Hogan
4Seantavius Jones
5James Wright
WR21Chester Rogers
2Ryan Grant
3Dres Anderson
4Kolby Listenbee
5DeAndre Smelter
WR31Ryan Grant
TE1Jack Doyle
2Eric Ebron
3Erik Swoope
4Ross Travis
5Darrell Daniels
LT1Anthony Castonzo
2Le'Raven Clark
3Tyreek Burwell
LG1Quenton Nelson
2Jack Mewhort
3Jeremy Vujnovich
4Isaiah Williams
C1Ryan Kelly
2Deyshawn Bond
3Anthony Fabiano
RG1Matt Slauson
2Mark Glowinski
RT1Joe Haeg
2Denzelle Good
K1Adam Vinatieri
 

 