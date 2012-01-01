Nyheim Hines | Running Back

Colts selected North Carolina State RB Nyheim Hines with the No. 104 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Hines (5’8/198) turned pro after three years with the Wolfpack, logging a 197/1,113/5.6/12 rushing line in a breakout junior campaign and catching 89 career passes. Hines doubled as a sprinter for NC State track and field, running the lead leg of the Wolfpack’s ACC-title-winning relay team. Hines scored two kickoff return TDs and one punt return TD in college and blazed a 4.38 forty at the Combine. A tailback-slot receiver slash player, Hines is a straighter-line version of Dion Lewis without the explosive cutting ability. Hines projects as a satellite-space back with return value. On a wide-open Colts running back depth chart, Hines should be given an opportunity to play early as he competes for touches with Marlon Mack.