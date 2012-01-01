Joseph Noteboom | Tackle

Rams selected TCU OT Joseph Noteboom with the No. 89 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

This was the Rams' first selection in this year's draft. Noteboom (6’5/309) made 40 career starts for the Horned Frogs – 29 at left tackle and 11 on the right side -- only earning honorable mention All-Big 12 as a senior but capitalizing on an invite to January’s Senior Bowl, where he excelled in one-on-one drills to earn notice from scouts. Noteboom tested as a respectable 38th-percentile athlete at the Combine and ran a sub-five-second forty (4.96), also measuring in with long (34 3/8") arms. Noteboom’s college tape screams project, but he’s a decent one based on length and movement ability.