Joseph Noteboom | Tackle

Team: Los Angeles Rams
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  6'5' / 322
College: TCU
Rams selected TCU OT Joseph Noteboom with the No. 89 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
This was the Rams' first selection in this year's draft. Noteboom (6’5/309) made 40 career starts for the Horned Frogs – 29 at left tackle and 11 on the right side -- only earning honorable mention All-Big 12 as a senior but capitalizing on an invite to January’s Senior Bowl, where he excelled in one-on-one drills to earn notice from scouts. Noteboom tested as a respectable 38th-percentile athlete at the Combine and ran a sub-five-second forty (4.96), also measuring in with long (34 3/8") arms. Noteboom’s college tape screams project, but he’s a decent one based on length and movement ability. Apr 27 - 10:24 PM
Career Stats
YearTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameTacklesSacksInterceptionsFumbMiscKO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppSoloAstTotalSackYdsYd/SkIntYdsIntTDRecTDFrcdPass DSftyYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Jared Goff
2Sean Mannion
3Brandon Allen
RB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3Justin Davis
4Lenard Tillery
GLB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
3RB1Todd Gurley
2Malcolm Brown
FB1Sam Rogers
2Zach Laskey
WR11Brandin Cooks
2Josh Reynolds
3Pharoh Cooper
4Fred Brown
WR21Robert Woods
2Cooper Kupp
3Tavon Austin
4Mike Thomas
WR31Cooper Kupp
TE1Tyler Higbee
2Gerald Everett
3Henry Krieger-Coble
4Temarrick Hemingway
5Johnny Mundt
LT1Andrew Whitworth
2Darrell Williams
LG1Rodger Saffold
2Austin Blythe
C1John Sullivan
2Aaron Neary
RG1Jamon Brown
2Jake Eldrenkamp
RT1Rob Havenstein
2Cornelius Lucas
K1Greg Zuerlein
2Sam Ficken
 

 