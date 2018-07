The deal includes a fifth-year team option for 2022. Edmunds (6’1/217) turned pro after starting three years for Virginia Tech, managing 6.5 career tackles for loss with six interceptions and 20 pass breakups, and earning third-team All-ACC as a 2017 redshirt junior. Edmunds crushed the Combine with 4.47 speed and explosive vertical (41 ½") and broad (11’2") jumps. Plus sized and uncommonly athletic, Edmunds offers corner-safety versatility.

Edmunds (6’1/217) turned pro after starting all three years for the Hokies, managing 6.5 career tackles for loss with six interceptions and 20 pass breakups, and earning third-team All-ACC as a 2017 redshirt junior. Edmunds crushed the Combine with 4.47 speed and explosive vertical (41 ½") and broad (11’2") jumps. Plus sized and uncommonly athletic, Edmunds offers corner-safety versatility but struggled in man coverage on college tape. Still, he should earn early-career special teams snaps and offers plus-starter upside down the line. Edmunds' younger brother Tremaine was selected by Buffalo with the 16th pick. It's the first time two brothers have ever been taken in the first round of the same draft.