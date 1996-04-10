John Kelly | Running Back

Rams drafted Tennessee RB John Kelly with the No. 176 overall pick in the NFL draft.

Kelly (5’10/216) sat behind Jalen Hurd and Alvin Kamara before taking over as the Vols’ lead back as a 2017 junior, logging a 189/778/9 rushing line and 37/299/0 receiving. Kelly averaged only 4.1 yards per carry in his breakout year, however, and a whopping 27% of his career runs went for no gain or negative yards. He managed a 4.64 forty-yard dash before the draft. Although Kelly’s production and college efficiency don’t stand out, his tape shows an innate tackle breaker with one of the highest passing-game ceilings in this running back class. NFL Films’ Greg Cosell compared Kelly to Devonta Freeman. Unfortunately, Kelly slipped to the sixth round and will lack opportunity in L.A. as he competes with Malcolm Brown for backup work behind Todd Gurley.