Trey Quinn | Wide Receiver | #14 Team: Washington Redskins Age / DOB: (22) / 12/7/1995 Ht / Wt: 6'0' / 202 College: Southern Methodist Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 7 (256) / WAS Contract: view contract details [x] 5/10/2018: Signed a four-year contract.

Redskins coach Jay Gruden continued to praise WR Trey Quinn to end Washington's final OTA session. "I’ve been very impressed with Trey," Gruden said. "He’s learning from Jamison [Crowder], which is good, but he can also line up in different spots, so Trey is a guy that we’re going to rely on to be able to play multiple spots." The final pick of this year’s draft, Quinn led the NCAA with 114 receptions in 2017. The initial excitement building for Quinn is a bit ahead of true rookie season expectations as he’ll still be playing behind Jamison Crowder, Josh Doctson and Paul Richardson to begin 2018, but Quinn has made more than a positive impression in his first team activity. He should be a lock for the 53-man roster in a competition with Brian Quick, Maurice Harris and Robert Davis for the remaining wide receiver spots. Crowder is in the final year of his rookie contract, making Quinn a stash in dynasty formats. Source: NBC Sports Washington

Coach Jay Gruden raved about seventh-round WR Trey Quinn, calling him a "silent assassin" and a very "quarterback-friendly target." Quinn was "Mr. Irrelevant" as the last pick in April's draft, but he's far from irrelevant and is even expected to make the team at this point. An LSU transfer, Quinn posted a 114/1,236/13 line at SMU opposite Courtland Sutton. He's a vacuum who catches everything and has exceptional quickness at 5'11/203. Quinn should endear himself to the coaches much like Ryan Grant. Source: JP Finlay on Twitter