Luke Falk | Quarterback

Team: Tennessee Titans
Age / DOB:  (23) / 12/28/1994
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 223
College: Washington State
Titans selected Washington State QB Luke Falk with the No. 199 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Falk (6’4/215) walked on at Wazzu and went on to start 40 games, setting school records for career wins (27) and passing yards (14,496) and completing 68.3% of his throws with a 119:39 TD-to-INT ratio at 7.1 yards per attempt. Falk’s stock dipped as a senior as he was temporarily benched and set career-low efficiency marks. A sub-par athlete who took a whopping 107 sacks over his final three seasons, Falk’s strengths are his quick release and mastery of Mike Leach’s all-shotgun spread, but his arm strength is mediocre, and Falk attempted nearly three-quarters of his college passes within ten yards. Similar to A.J. McCarron, Falk is a probable long-term backup with an outside chance to become a low-end NFL starter. Apr 28 - 4:41 PM
Career Stats
Game Log
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Marcus Mariota
2Blaine Gabbert
3Alex Tanney
4Tyler Ferguson
RB1Dion Lewis
2Derrick Henry
3David Fluellen
4Khalfani Muhammad
GLB1Derrick Henry
2Dion Lewis
3RB1Dion Lewis
2Derrick Henry
WR11Corey Davis
2Tajae Sharpe
3Michael Campanaro
4Zach Pascal
WR21Rishard Matthews
2Taywan Taylor
3Darius Jennings
WR31Taywan Taylor
TE1Delanie Walker
2Jonnu Smith
3Phillip Supernaw
4Luke Stocker
5Tim Semisch
LT1Taylor Lewan
2Dennis Kelly
3Tyler Marz
LG1Quinton Spain
2Xavier Su'a-Filo
C1Ben Jones
2Corey Levin
RG1Josh Kline
2Cody Wichmann
RT1Jack Conklin
2Kevin Pamphile
 

 