Luke Falk | Quarterback

Titans selected Washington State QB Luke Falk with the No. 199 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Falk (6’4/215) walked on at Wazzu and went on to start 40 games, setting school records for career wins (27) and passing yards (14,496) and completing 68.3% of his throws with a 119:39 TD-to-INT ratio at 7.1 yards per attempt. Falk’s stock dipped as a senior as he was temporarily benched and set career-low efficiency marks. A sub-par athlete who took a whopping 107 sacks over his final three seasons, Falk’s strengths are his quick release and mastery of Mike Leach’s all-shotgun spread, but his arm strength is mediocre, and Falk attempted nearly three-quarters of his college passes within ten yards. Similar to A.J. McCarron, Falk is a probable long-term backup with an outside chance to become a low-end NFL starter.