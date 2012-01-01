Kalen Ballage | Running Back

Sidelined

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reports the Dolphins have assured Ryan Tannehill (knee) he will start in 2018 even if they draft a quarterback in the first round.

Pelissero reports the Dolphins would consider moving up if a quarterback begins to slip, but the "smart money says they stand pat at 11 [and] take the best available defensive player." Miami was strongly linked with Oklahoma QB Baker Mayfield early in the draft process, but it looks like he will come off the board well before their pick, perhaps even No. 1 overall. Tannehill was having his best season as a pro before going down with a knee injury late in 2016, and that same knee caused him to miss all of 2017. With uncertainty about Tannehill's health and ability to be a top-flight quarterback, it makes sense for the Dolphins to grab one of the premier quarterbacks if they can.