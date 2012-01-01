Player Page

Kalen Ballage | Running Back

Team: Miami Dolphins
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  6'2' / 228
College: Arizona State
Dolphins selected Arizona State RB Kalen Ballage with the No. 131 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Ballage (6’2/228) was a four-year committee back for the Sun Devils, amassing a 450/1,984/4.4/27 career rushing line and 82/684/8.3/2 receiving. Ballage never averaged more than 14.2 touches per game in college. Although his rushing efficiency was pedestrian, Ballage looks the part of a true three-down back at times, and shined at the Senior Bowl as a receiver. He showed high-end size-adjusted athleticism in Indy and ran 4.46. Ballage has a history of ball-security woes, however, and some scouts thought he "looked like tarzan, played like jane." Ballage was a college underachiever with a chance to be better in the pros. Apr 28 - 1:32 PM
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Ryan Tannehill
2Brock Osweiler
3David Fales
RB1Kenyan Drake
2Frank Gore
3Senorise Perry
4Brandon Radcliff
GLB1Kenyan Drake
2Frank Gore
3RB1Kenyan Drake
2Frank Gore
WR11DeVante Parker
2Albert Wilson
3Jakeem Grant
4Drew Morgan
5Malcolm Lewis
WR21Kenny Stills
2Danny Amendola
3Leonte Carroo
4Rashawn Scott
5Isaiah Ford
WR31Albert Wilson
TE1MarQueis Gray
2AJ Derby
3Thomas Duarte
4Gavin Escobar
LT1Laremy Tunsil
2Sam Young
3Roubbens Joseph
LG1Josh Sitton
2Ted Larsen
3Zach Sterup
C1Daniel Kilgore
2Jake Brendel
RG1Jesse Davis
2Isaac Asiata
RT1Ja'Wuan James
2Eric Smith
3Sean Hickey
 

 