Player Page

Weather | Roster

Bo Scarbrough | Running Back

Team: Dallas Cowboys
Age / DOB:  (21) / 9/29/1996
Ht / Wt:  6'1' / 228
College: Alabama
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Cowboys selected Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough with the No. 236 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Scarbrough (6’1/228) was ticketed to succeed Derrick Henry as the Crimson Tide’s power back, but fell short of expectations due to injuries. He turned pro after a 267/1,512/20 career rushing line, averaging 5.7 yards per carry with only 21 receptions. Scarbrough fractured his leg at the end of his sophomore season and wasn’t nearly as efficient last year. He did test as an 86th-percentile SPARQ athlete with 4.52 speed and a 40-inch vertical at the Combine. Always a talented two-down runner, Scarbrough is arriving to the NFL about a decade late. His ceiling is a committee back and/or short-yardage/goal-line specialist. Apr 28 - 6:13 PM
More Bo Scarbrough Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Bo Scarbrough's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Bo Scarbrough's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Bo Scarbrough's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Bo Scarbrough's player profile.
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Dak Prescott
2Cooper Rush
RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Rod Smith
3Trey Williams
GLB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Rod Smith
3RB1Ezekiel Elliott
2Rod Smith
FB1Jamize Olawale
WR11Terrance Williams
2Cole Beasley
3Lance Lenoir
WR21Allen Hurns
2Deonte Thompson
3Tavon Austin
4KD Cannon
5Noah Brown
WR31Cole Beasley
TE1Geoff Swaim
2Blake Jarwin
3Rico Gathers
LT1Tyron Smith
2Jarron Jones
LG1Chaz Green
2Kadeem Edwards
C1Travis Frederick
2Joe Looney
RG1Zack Martin
2Marcus Martin
RT1La'el Collins
2Cameron Fleming
K1Dan Bailey
2Brett Maher
 

 