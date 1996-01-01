Bo Scarbrough | Running Back

Cowboys selected Alabama RB Bo Scarbrough with the No. 236 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Scarbrough (6’1/228) was ticketed to succeed Derrick Henry as the Crimson Tide’s power back, but fell short of expectations due to injuries. He turned pro after a 267/1,512/20 career rushing line, averaging 5.7 yards per carry with only 21 receptions. Scarbrough fractured his leg at the end of his sophomore season and wasn’t nearly as efficient last year. He did test as an 86th-percentile SPARQ athlete with 4.52 speed and a 40-inch vertical at the Combine. Always a talented two-down runner, Scarbrough is arriving to the NFL about a decade late. His ceiling is a committee back and/or short-yardage/goal-line specialist.