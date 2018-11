Adams has averaged 6.25 yards per carry over the last three games, but he only has 20 attempts over that span including just seven against the Cowboys on Sunday night. Adams is clearly Philly's best option on early downs, and they need to get him some more carries. He is the only Eagles running back worth rostering in shallow redraft formats.

Adams was the Eagles' leading rusher and saw more carries than Wendell Smallwood and Corey Clement. After outplaying Smallwood before the bye, he's cemented his role ahead of Smallwood as the primary early-down back. Adams is worth picking up in leagues where available. He has an attackable matchup against the Saints in Week 11.

Josh Adams rushed nine times for 61 yards and caught his only target for six yards in the Eagles' Week 8 win over the Jaguars.

With the running game struggling, it made sense for Adams to get more opportunities, and he made the most of them on Sunday. He was fine on four carries in the first half, but he exploded for a 21-yard gain after the break to help spark a touchdown drive before going for 17 to set up another score in the fourth. The rookie has a scare when it looked like he fumbled with the Eagles attempting to run out the clock, but he was ruled down on review. Looking like the best runner on the roster, Adams has a good chance to see more work coming out of the bye. He is an add in all formats.