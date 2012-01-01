Player Page

Weather | Roster

Chris Herndon | Tight End

Team: New York Jets
Age / DOB:  () / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:  6'4' / 253
College: Miami (FL)
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Jets selected Miami TE Chris Herndon with the No. 107 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Herndon (6’4/253) was a three-year starter at The U, logging a career 86/1,048/12.2/7 receiving line and earning second-team All-ACC as a senior. Per PFF College, Herndon caught 35-of-43 slot targets in 2017, leading all college tight ends with an 81.4% catch rate when targeted inside. Herndon tore his MCL in Miami’s regular-season finale and was unable to test before the draft. An adequate blocker and good enough athlete for an H-back role, Herndon offers some Charles Clay-like traits as a catch-first tight end. The Jets have one of the weakest tight-end corps in the league, so Herndon could get a chance to contribute early. Apr 28 - 12:27 PM
More Chris Herndon Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Chris Herndon's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Chris Herndon's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Chris Herndon's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Chris Herndon's player profile.
Game Log
GameReceivingRushingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRecYdsAvgTDRushYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Josh McCown
2Sam Darnold
3Teddy Bridgewater
4Bryce Petty
5Christian Hackenberg
RB1Isaiah Crowell
2Bilal Powell
3Elijah McGuire
4Thomas Rawls
5Akeem Judd
GLB1Isaiah Crowell
2Bilal Powell
3RB1Bilal Powell
2Elijah McGuire
WR11Robby Anderson
2Terrelle Pryor
3Andre Roberts
4Charone Peake
5Tre McBride
WR21Jermaine Kearse
2Quincy Enunwa
3Chad Hansen
4ArDarius Stewart
5Jalin Marshall
WR31Quincy Enunwa
TE1Clive Walford
2Eric Tomlinson
3Jordan Leggett
4Neal Sterling
5Bucky Hodges
LT1Kelvin Beachum
LG1James Carpenter
2Jonotthan Harrison
3Ben Braden
C1Travis Swanson
RG1Brian Winters
2Brent Qvale
3Dakota Dozier
RT1Brandon Shell
2Ben Ijalana
K1Cairo Santos
2Nick Rose
 

 