Chris Herndon | Tight End

Jets selected Miami TE Chris Herndon with the No. 107 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Herndon (6’4/253) was a three-year starter at The U, logging a career 86/1,048/12.2/7 receiving line and earning second-team All-ACC as a senior. Per PFF College, Herndon caught 35-of-43 slot targets in 2017, leading all college tight ends with an 81.4% catch rate when targeted inside. Herndon tore his MCL in Miami’s regular-season finale and was unable to test before the draft. An adequate blocker and good enough athlete for an H-back role, Herndon offers some Charles Clay-like traits as a catch-first tight end. The Jets have one of the weakest tight-end corps in the league, so Herndon could get a chance to contribute early.