Chad Thomas Sidelined

Browns third-round DE Chad Thomas is recovering from sports-hernia surgery. Thomas will miss minicamp and be questionable for the start of training camp. He should be ready to roll some time in the next two months but no amount of missed time is a good thing for the No. 67 overall pick. A below-average athlete by NFL standards, Thomas' calling cards are his long arms and versatility. He needs time to develop and settle in.