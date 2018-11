White had been sidelined since his Week 3 knee scope. Getting placed on IR this late means he's done for the year, but White should be fully healthy for the offseason. A fourth round pick, White was playing 73 percent of snaps before going down. He'll return in a 2019 starting role.

This is no insignificant loss; White was playing 73% of the Chargers' defensive snaps and shining in coverage. A highly athletic fourth-round pick out of West Virginia, White's loss will be felt this week against white-hot Jared Cook.

Chargers selected West Virginia LB Kyzir White with the No. 119 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

White (6’2/218) spent two years as a Mountaineer after transferring from JUCO, managing four career tackles for loss with five pass breakups and three interceptions. PFF College credited White with a 54.2 passer rating when targeted and zero touchdowns allowed in 2017. The younger brother of Bears WR Kevin White, Kyzir is a plus run defender with experience covering tight ends and slot receivers and an imposing, tone-setter demeanor in the box. White lacks ideal long speed (4.69) but is a viable all-around athlete and has some poor man’s Keanu Neal to his game. The Chargers plan to use White in a Deone Bucannon-style sub-package linebacker role.