Will Dissly hauled in 3-of-5 targets for 105 yards and a touchdown in the Seahawks' Week 1 loss to the Broncos.

We will give you a second to look him up. A fourth-round rookie, Dissly was expected to be more of a blocker in the NFL, but he opened the scoring with a 15-yard touchdown on play action and bounced off several defenders on a 66-yard catch-and-run to end the first quarter. He did not do much damage after that, and it is likely this is easily his biggest game of the season. Still, he is worth a look in deeper TE premium leagues with Ed Dickson out at least five more weeks.