Watts' injury is unclear. The No. 124 overall pick of the draft, Watts had been seeing some legitimate snaps on defense. Jordan Lucas will be needed for more snaps.

Watts (5’11/202) started all four years in the Aggies’ secondary, tallying 23.5 career tackles for loss, 10 interceptions, and five forced fumbles. Watts earned first-team All-SEC in 2017 and logged 32 defensive "stops," seventh most among Division-I safeties in PFF College’s charts. Watts disappointed in the forty (4.64) and three-cone drill (7.25) at the Combine, raising concerns about his NFL transition. Still, Watts showed enough range, ball skills, and man-coverage ability in the SEC for optimism he can become a factor at free safety.