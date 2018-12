Smith was downgraded to limited in Friday's practice, but there was never much concern over his Week 15 availability. The Cardinals have been stomped by the run, and Smith has out-touched Tevin Coleman in consecutive games. He's a low-upside if still-viable flex option, ideally used in deeper leagues.

Ito Smith rushed 11 times for 60 yards and hauled in 3-of-4 targets for 14 yards in the Falcons' Week 14 loss to the Packers.

A week after out-touching Tevin Coleman 8-to-7, Smith got him 14-to-11 in this one and appeared to play more snaps with the Falcons down big in the second half. He was as effective with his work as he has been all season, and he gets a pretty good matchup next week against the Cardinals. Smith is back in the FLEX conversation, although teams in the fantasy semi-finals will hopefully have better options.