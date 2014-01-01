Chase Edmonds | Running Back

Cardinals selected Fordham RB Chase Edmonds with the No. 134 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Edmonds (5’9/205) was a four-year starter at Fordham, graduating as the Patriot League’s all-time leading rusher and with the fifth-most rushing yards in D-IAA history (5,862), averaging 6.2 career yards per carry with 86 receptions and 74 all-purpose TDs. Edmonds’ worst season came in 2017 due to nagging ankle and hamstring injuries. He showed competent athleticism in Indy, running 4.55 with a 10-foot-2 broad jump and 6.79 three-cone time. Smallish but versatile, crafty, and physical for his size, Edmonds is a deep sleeper in this talented running back class. Edmonds can function as a change-of-pace back behind David Johnson and help on special teams.