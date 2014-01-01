Player Page

Chase Edmonds | Running Back

Team: Arizona Cardinals
Age / DOB:  ()
Cardinals selected Fordham RB Chase Edmonds with the No. 134 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Edmonds (5’9/205) was a four-year starter at Fordham, graduating as the Patriot League’s all-time leading rusher and with the fifth-most rushing yards in D-IAA history (5,862), averaging 6.2 career yards per carry with 86 receptions and 74 all-purpose TDs. Edmonds’ worst season came in 2017 due to nagging ankle and hamstring injuries. He showed competent athleticism in Indy, running 4.55 with a 10-foot-2 broad jump and 6.79 three-cone time. Smallish but versatile, crafty, and physical for his size, Edmonds is a deep sleeper in this talented running back class. Edmonds can function as a change-of-pace back behind David Johnson and help on special teams. Apr 28 - 1:41 PM
Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Chase Edmonds's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Sam Bradford
2Josh Rosen
3Mike Glennon
4Brandon Doughty
5Alek Torgersen
RB1David Johnson
2Elijhaa Penny
3D.J. Foster
4T.J. Logan
5Bronson Hill
GLB1David Johnson
2Elijhaa Penny
3RB1David Johnson
2D.J. Foster
WR11Larry Fitzgerald
2Chad Williams
3Cobi Hamilton
WR21J.J. Nelson
2Brice Butler
3Carlton Agudosi
4Rashad Ross
WR31Brice Butler
TE1Jermaine Gresham
2Ricky Seals-Jones
3Gabe Holmes
4Beau Sandland
5Bryce Williams
LT1D.J. Humphries
2John Wetzel
3Vinston Painter
LG1Mike Iupati
2Daniel Munyer
C1A.Q. Shipley
RG1Justin Pugh
2Evan Boehm
3Josh Allen
RT1Andre Smith
2Will Holden
K1Phil Dawson
 

 