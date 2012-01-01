Welcome,
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Doug Baldwin
(WR)
Ed Dickson
(TE)
Marcus Johnson
(WR)
J.D. McKissic
(RB)
Rashaad Penny
(RB)
Jaron Brown
(WR)
Will Dissly
(TE)
Eddie Lacy
(RB)
David Moore
(WR)
C.J. Prosise
(RB)
Chris Carson
(RB)
Jalston Fowler
(RB)
Tyler Lockett
(WR)
Stephen Morris
(QB)
Tyrone Swoopes
(TE)
Amara Darboh
(WR)
Cyril Grayson
(WR)
Tre Madden
(RB)
Jason Myers
(K)
Nick Vannett
(TE)
Austin Davis
(QB)
Sebastian Janikowski
(K)
Tanner McEvoy
(WR)
Tyler Ott
(TE)
Russell Wilson
(QB)
Mike Davis
(RB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
Michael Dickson | Punter
Team:
Seattle Seahawks
Age / DOB:
(
) / 1/1/2050
Ht / Wt:
6'2' / 208
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Seahawks traded up with the Broncos to select Texas P Michael Dickson with the No. 149 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.
Seattle gave up No. 156 and No. 226, a seventh-rounder, to move up. Dickson (6'2/208) became the rare punter to go pro early after capturing the 2017 Ray Guy Award as college football's top punter and twice earning Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year. Dickson finished as Texas' all-time record holder in punting average (45.3) and led the nation in net average (44.2) in 2017. NFL.com's Gil Brandt rated Dickson as the 82nd-best player in the entire 2018 draft class.
Apr 28 - 2:25 PM
Seahawks trade up to draft Texas P Dickson
Apr 28 - 2:25 PM
More Michael Dickson Player News
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
Career Stats
Year
Punts
Field Goals
Pat.
Year
Team
G
Punts
Yards
TBs
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
Career stats are currently unavailable
Michael Dickson's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
Michael Dickson's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Michael Dickson's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
Michael Dickson's player profile.
Game Log
Year
Punts
Field Goals
Pat.
Year
Team
G
Punts
Yards
TBs
FGM
FGA
%
XPM
XPA
%
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Russell Wilson
2
Austin Davis
3
Stephen Morris
RB
1
Rashaad Penny
2
Chris Carson
3
C.J. Prosise
4
Mike Davis
5
J.D. McKissic
GLB
1
Rashaad Penny
2
Chris Carson
3RB
1
Chris Carson
2
C.J. Prosise
FB
1
Tre Madden
2
Jalston Fowler
WR1
1
Doug Baldwin
2
Tanner McEvoy
3
Jaron Brown
4
Cyril Grayson
WR2
1
Tyler Lockett
2
Amara Darboh
3
David Moore
4
Marcus Johnson
WR3
1
Amara Darboh
TE
1
Ed Dickson
2
Nick Vannett
3
Tyrone Swoopes
LT
1
Duane Brown
2
George Fant
Sidelined
Seahawks coach Pete Carroll says OT George Fant (ACL) is "shooting" to return by training camp.
Carroll did hedge that the team wouldn't rush Fant back. Carroll also insisted Fant remained in the team's plans. Fant lost his job to veteran Duane Brown while he was sidelined. The 'Hawks can keep Fant for insurance at right tackle, where Germain Ifedi was one of the league's worst players in 2017.
Mar 1
LG
1
Ethan Pocic
2
Jordan Roos
C
1
Justin Britt
2
Joey Hunt
RG
1
D.J. Fluker
2
Rees Odhiambo
RT
1
Germain Ifedi
2
Isaiah Battle
3
Willie Beavers
K
1
Sebastian Janikowski
2
Jason Myers
Headlines
2018 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
Rotoworld's tracker for every pick and every trade covering all seven rounds of the 2018 NFL Draft.
More NFL Columns
»
2018 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
»
Day 3: Best Available Players
Apr 28
»
NFL Draft: Rounds 2-3 Recap
Apr 28
»
LIVE: NFL Draft Day 2 Preview
Apr 27
»
Silva's Round 2 Mock Draft
Apr 27
»
Day 2: Best Available Players
Apr 27
»
Day 1 Draft Recap
Apr 27
»
NFL Draft Impact for Vets
Apr 27
NFL Headlines
»
Cowboys trade 6th-round pick for Tavon Austin
»
Seahawks trade up to draft Texas P Dickson
»
Shaquem Griffin joins his brother in Seattle
»
Raiders end Maurice Hurst's slide in Round 5
»
Cowboys nab TE Dalton Schultz with No. 137
»
Cards add running back help: Chase Edmonds
»
Dolphins add Kalen Ballage to backfield
»
Eagles snag sliding DE Josh Sweat in round 4
»
Broncos add another WR, take DaeSean Hamilton
»
Bengals add RB Mark Walton at No. 112
»
Giants take QB Kyle Lauletta with 108th pick
»
TE needy Jets draft Chris Herndon in 4th
