Michael Dickson | Punter

Seahawks traded up with the Broncos to select Texas P Michael Dickson with the No. 149 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Seattle gave up No. 156 and No. 226, a seventh-rounder, to move up. Dickson (6’2/208) became the rare punter to go pro early after capturing the 2017 Ray Guy Award as college football’s top punter and twice earning Big 12 Special Teams Player of the Year. Dickson finished as Texas’ all-time record holder in punting average (45.3) and led the nation in net average (44.2) in 2017. NFL.com’s Gil Brandt rated Dickson as the 82nd-best player in the entire 2018 draft class.