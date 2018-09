Daniel Carlson missed three field goals including two in overtime in the Vikings' Week 2 tie with the Packers.

Kirk Cousins set up the Vikings for a potential win twice in overtime, but Carlson was no good from 49 yards and 35 yards. He also missed a 48-yarder in the second quarter. All three were pushed right. Coach Mike Zimmer said the Vikings will look at Carlson's spot on the roster after the game, and it would be shocking if they did not at least work out kickers early this week. Dan Bailey is still a free agent.