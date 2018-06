And he's getting reps with Andrew Luck, who returned to practice on Tuesday and is doing more on Wednesday. Beat writer George Bremer noted Wilkins caught a deep wheel route from Luck. Robert Turbin has gotten most of the first-team running back reps, but the Colts know what he brings to the table. Marlon Mack is rehabbing from shoulder surgery. Wilkins is a late-round fantasy sleeper.

Colts selected Ole Miss RB Jordan Wilkins with the No. 169 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Wilkins (6’1/216) emerged as the leader of Ole Miss’ backfield committee as a senior, amassing an explosive 155/1,011/6.5/9 rushing line with 26/241/1 receiving. PFF College gave Wilkins its fourth-highest pass-blocking grade in this running back class. Wilkins unfortunately bombed the Combine after suffering a hamstring injury, but he bounced back with a 4.53 forty, a 37-inch vertical, and a 10-foot-3 broad jump at his Pro Day. Wilkins is more of a finesse back despite his size and is old for a prospect (24 in July), but his versatility gives him some appeal as a swiss-army-knife type contributor who can play special teams.