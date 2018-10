Coach Mike McCarthy singled out rookie Marquez Valdes-Scantling as the next man up at receiver should Randall Cobb (hamstring) and Geronimo Allison (concussion) sit Week 5 against the Lions.

McCarthy said he has "great confidence" in the other rookie WRs J'Mon Moore and Equanimeous St. Brown, but Valdes-Scantling will "have a role" and was named by the coach. It's been pretty clear through four weeks fifth-rounder Valdes-Scantling is ahead of the other two rookies. MVS played 54-of-76 snaps last week as the starting slot man, catching a 38-yard pass on three targets. He'll be in line for a bigger role if Cobb and Allison are unable to play.