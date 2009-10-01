Player Page

Weather | Roster

Boston Scott | Running Back | #30

Team: Unsigned Free Agent
Age / DOB:  (23) / 4/27/1995
Ht / Wt:  5'6' / 203
College: Louisiana Tech
Drafted: 2018 / Rd. 6 (201) / NO
Share: 

Latest News

Recent News

Saints waived RB Boston Scott.
The Saints needed the space to make room for OL Michael Ola. Scott was a sixth-round pick in April and looked good this preseason, rushing 25 times for 121 yards (4.8 YPC) and one score. The Saints had planned to start him on kick returns but they'll now hope to squeeze him onto the practice squad. Sep 5 - 1:28 PM
More Boston Scott Player News

Highest Searched Players over the last 7 days


Career Stats
YearRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
YearTeamGRushYdsY/GAvg100+TDRecYdsY/GAvg100+TDLostYdsTDYdsTD
Career stats are currently unavailable
Boston Scott's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View Boston Scott's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View Boston Scott's complete fantasy player profile, which has..

  • - Complete stat projections
  • - Outlooks
  • - Tiered rankings
  • - Fantasy point values
  • -

Go to Boston Scott's player profile.
Game Log
GameRushingReceivingFumb.KO RetPunt Ret
WeekDateOppRushYdsAvgTDRecYdsAvgTDLostYdsTDYdsTD

Depth Charts

Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Colin Kaepernick
2Landry Jones
3Phillip Sims
4Josh Freeman
5Luke McCown
6Ryan Lindley
7Trevone Boykin
8Jake Rudock
9Davis Webb
10Brad Kaaya
11Phillip Walker
12Alex McGough
13Connor Cook
14Jerrod Johnson
15Paxton Lynch
16Garrett Gilbert
17Dylan Thompson
18G.J. Kinne
19Charlie Whitehurst
20Matt McGloin
21Johnny Manziel
22Aaron Murray
23Bryan Bennett
24Thad Lewis
25Matt Simms
26John Wolford
27Garrett Grayson
28Nick Mullens
29Tom Savage
30Cardale Jones
31Tyler Bray
32Tanner Lee
33Tim Tebow
34Ryan Williams
35Brad Sorensen
36Seth Lobato
37Dan Orlovsky
38Austin Allen
39Peter Pujals
40Jack Heneghan
41E.J. Manuel
42Austin Trainor
43Pat Devlin
44Matt Blanchard
45Dan LeFevour
46McLeod Bethel-Thompson
47Nic Shimonek
48Logan Woodside
49Chase Litton
50Ryan Nassib
51Trevor Knight
52Jerry Lovelocke
53Keith Wenning
54Chandler Harnish
55Chase Rettig
56Josh Johnson
57Dalton Sturm
58Stephen Morris
59Zach Mettenberger
60R.J. Archer
61Sean Renfree
62Cody Fajardo
63Shane Carden
64Bryce Petty
65Griffin Neal
66Chad Kanoff
67Brogan Roback
68Luis Perez
69Connor Jessop
70Tyler Ferguson
71Bart Houston
72David Olson
73Dane Evans
74Brandon Doughty
75Josh Woodrum
76Marquise Williams
77Max Wittek
78Joe Callahan
79Joe Licata
80Sefo Liufau
81Dalyn Williams
82Eli Jenkins
83Alek Torgersen
84Jake Waters
85Wes Lunt
RB1DeMarco Murray
2James Starks
3Rashad Jennings
4Chris Johnson
5Danny Woodhead
6Joseph Randle
7Terrance West
8Boston Scott
9De'Veon Smith
10Khiry Robinson
11Kenneth Farrow
12Toby Gerhart
13Tim Hightower
14Dominique Williams
15Joique Bell
16Joe Banyard
17Travaris Cadet
18LaMichael James
19Alonzo Harris
20Karlos Williams
21John Crockett
22Akrum Wadley
23Terrell Newby
24Brandon Burks
25Khalfani Muhammad
26Darren McFadden
27Jordan Johnson
28Ronnie Hillman
29Terrence Magee
30Taquan Mizzell
31Bobby Rainey
32Devante Mays
33Kenjon Barner
34Anthony Dixon
35Bishop Sankey
36Storm Johnson
37Darrin Reaves
38Charcandrick West
39Zac Stacy
40Kerwynn Williams
41Brandon Ross
42Cedric O'Neal
43Jalen Simmons
44Troymaine Pope
45Matt Dayes
46Josh Harris
47Terron Ward
48Trey Edmunds
49Robert Martin
50Sherman Badie
51David Williams
52Mark Thompson
53Dare Ogunbowale
54Dalton Crossan
55Joel Bouagnon
56Kenneth Harper
57Jawon Chisholm
58Kelvin Taylor
59Dwayne Washington
60Zac Brooks
61Russell Hansbrough
62Jahwan Edwards
63Ross Scheuerman
64Trey Williams
65Brandon Brown-Dukes
66B.J. Daniels
67Jerome Smith
68Fitzgerald Toussaint
69DuJuan Harris
70Matt Asiata
71Isaiah Pead
72Dan Herron
73Mack Brown
74Kapri Bibbs
75Malik Williams
76Tim Cook
77Glenn Winston
78LaVance Taylor
79Keshawn Hill
80Darius Victor
81Nick Holley
82Michael Dyer
83William Stanback
84Shaun Draughn
85Dontrell Hilliard
86Brian Hill
87Jeremy Stewart
GLB1DeMarco Murray
2Rashad Jennings
3Tim Hightower
4Chris Johnson
5Toby Gerhart
6Terrance West
3RB1Danny Woodhead
2DeMarco Murray
3Travaris Cadet
4James Starks
5Rashad Jennings
6Joseph Randle
7Terrance West
8Boston Scott
FB1Erik Lorig
2Will Johnson
3Emil Igwenagu
4Jorvorskie Lane
5Lorenzo Taliaferro
6Paul Lasike
7Joe Kerridge
8James Casey
9Darrel Young
10Aaron Ripkowski
11Julian Howsare
12Brandon Cottom
13Sam Rogers
14Henry Hynoski
15Jay Prosch
16Cory Harkey
17Dan Vitale
18Ryan Hewitt
19Andrew Bonnet
20Ryan Mueller
21Joe Don Duncan
22Lawrence Thomas
23Nikita Whitlock
24Patrick Skov
25Will Ratelle
26Soma Vainuku
27Jordan Campbell
28Anthony Manzo-Lewis
29Darrin Laufasa
30Glenn Gronkowski
31Juwan Thompson
32Malcolm Johnson
33Ryan Yurachek
34Algernon Brown
35Tyler Renew
36Zach Olstad
37Austin Johnson
38Brad Smelley
39Chris Swain
40Sam Bergen
41Trey Millard
42Freddie Stevenson
43Tyler McCloskey
44Joe Bacci
45Dimitri Flowers
46Luke McNitt
47Johnny Stanton
48Henry Poggi
49Devon Johnson
50Quayvon Hicks
51Joey Iosefa
52John Conner
53Elijhaa Penny
54Alstevis Squirewell
55Blake Renaud
56Kiero Small
57J.C. Copeland
58Jalston Fowler
59Zach Boren
60Sione Houma
61John Robinson-Woodgett
62Kobe McCrary
WR11Anquan Boldin
2Jeremy Maclin
3Dez Bryant
4Eric Decker
5Greg Jennings
6Marques Colston
7Kendall Wright
8Rod Streater
9Keith Mumphery
10K.J. Brent
11Jerome Simpson
12Marcus Easley
13Braxton Miller
14Brian Quick
15James Wright
16DeAndre Reaves
17Kain Colter
18Miles Austin
19Greg Salas
20Jordan Williams
21Ed Eagan
22Stevie Johnson
23Arrelious Benn
24Douglas McNeil
25Josh Morgan
26Hakeem Nicks
27Aldrick Robinson
28Eddie Royal
29Tyler Davis
30Jacoby Ford
31Travis Rudolph
32Jared Abbrederis
33Kyle Prater
34Griff Whalen
35Preston Parker
36Kris Durham
37Nick Williams
38Tavarres King
39Corey Fuller
40Dwayne Bowe
41James Jones
42Teo Redding
43Jester Weah
44Jaelen Strong
45Isaiah Ford
46Christian Blake
47Shay Fields
48Taj Williams
49Allen Lazard
50Damian Williams
51Nate Washington
52Josh Lenz
53Robert Herron
54Uzoma Nwachukwu
55Eric Rogers
56Damaris Johnson
57Joshua Stangby
58Jaxon Shipley
59Andrew Turzilli
60Isaac Fruechte
61Zach D'Orazio
62Kenzel Doe
63Keyarris Garrett
64Shaq Evans
65Solomon Patton
66Bernard Reedy
67Bennie Fowler
68Jonathan Krause
69Dezmin Lewis
70Ricky Collins
71Bug Howard
72Carlton Agudosi
73JoJo Natson
74Mitch Mathews
75Nelson Spruce
76Jared Dangerfield
77Cayleb Jones
78Tevin Reese
79Kamar Aiken
80Michael Floyd
81Daniel Braverman
82Dontez Ford
83Kenny Cook
84Issac Blakeney
85Michael Rector
86Canaan Severin
87Kenny Bell
88Paul Turner
89Armon Binns
90Carlton Mitchell
91Reggie Dunn
92Ben Edwards
93Nick Harwell
94Krishawn Hogan
95K.J. Maye
96C.J. Board
97John Diarse
98Aaron Dobson
99Justice Liggins
100Byron Pringle
101Jordan Leslie
102Tre McBride
103Ezell Ruffin
104Jeff Beathard
105DaVaris Daniels
106Tyler McDonald
107Javontee Herndon
108Ryan Spadola
109Corey Washington
110L'Damian Washington
111Duke Williams
112Jalen Tolliver
113Drew Morgan
114Dorren Miller
115Steve Ishmael
116Korey Robertson
117Mekale McKay
118Blake Jackson
119David Porter
120Jamaal Jones
121Kalif Raymond
122Dennis Parks
123Quinshad Davis
124Robert Wheelwright
125Shaq Hill
126Rashaun Simonise
127Reece Horn
128Ishmael Zamora
129Malachi Dupre
130Josh Harper
131Donatella Luckett
132Travis Labhart
133Keenan Reynolds
134DeMarcus Ayers
135Tyler Murphy
136Marquez Clark
137Chandler Worthy
138Jarrett Boykin
139Lance Lewis
140Joseph Anderson
141Josh Stewart
142Devin Street
143Marlon Moore
144Devin Ross
145Darvin Kidsy
146KhaDarel Hodge
147Ka'Raun White
148Steven Dunbar
WR21Roddy White
2Brian Hartline
3Brice Butler
4Breshad Perriman
5Amara Darboh
6Kenny Britt
7Ace Sanders
8Riley Cooper
9Martavis Bryant
10Denarius Moore
11Chris Givens
12Marcus Thigpen
13Corey Coleman
14Roger Lewis
15Jordan Payton
16Darius Powe
17Kevin Norwood
18Kenbrell Thompkins
19Emory Blake
20Kevin Smith
21Dorial Green-Beckham
22R.J. Harris
23A.J. Jenkins
24Ryan Whalen
25Joe Morgan
26Austin Pettis
27Chris Matthews
28Ryan Broyles
29Greg Little
30Jacoby Jones
31Wendall Williams
32Carlos Henderson
33DeAngelo Yancey
34Jehu Chesson
35Reggie Davis
36Chris Thompson
37Chris Harper
38Jeff Janis
39Victor Cruz
40Nathan Palmer
41Onterio McCalebb
42Rashad Ross
43Eric Weems
44Da'Ron Brown
45Shakim Phillips
46Tandon Doss
47Andre Debose
48Mike Brown
49Johnny Holton
50Jace Billingsley
51Daurice Fountain
52Bryce Treggs
53Rashawn Scott
54DeVier Posey
55Jake Lampman
56Shane Wynn
57Jimmie Hunt
58Devon Wylie
59Devante Davis
60Mike Williams
61Jay Lee
62Marcus Leak
63Frankie Hammond
64Keshawn Martin
65Josh Huff
66Amir Carlisle
67Reggie Bell
68Valdez Showers
69Michael Preston
70Phil Bates
71Milton Williams III
72Donteea Dye
73Simmie Cobbs
74Brandon Reilly
75River Cracraft
76Brandon Shippen
77Quan Bray
78Noel Thomas
79Deante' Gray
80Cody Hollister
81Jerome Lane
82Amba Etta-Tawo
83Dylan Cantrell
84Lance Lenoir
85Fred Brown
86Marquess Wilson
87Brandon Tate
88Clyde Gates
89Jeremy Ross
90Marcus Harris
91T.J. Graham
92Rannell Hall
93Rasheed Bailey
94Titus Davis
95Kasen Williams
96Myles White
97Kadron Boone
98Isaiah Burse
99Ryan Lankford
100Chris Brown
101Anthony Dable
102James Butler
103Kenny Lawler
104Isiah Ferguson
105Daniel Rodriguez
106A.J. Cruz
107Michael Bennett
108Paul Browning
109Austin Willis
110Devin Lucien
111David Glidden
112Marcus Tucker
113Kieran Duncan
114Marquis Bundy
115Jarvis Turner
116T.J. Thorpe
117DeAndre Smelter
118Demetrius Wilson
119Josh Reese
120DiAndre Campbell
121Trevor Harman
122Larry Pinkard
123Andre Davis
124Saalim Hakim
125Kashif Moore
126Josh Boyce
127Charles Johnson
128Juron Criner
129Stephen Hill
130Tom Nelson
131Leonard Hankerson
132Lamar Atkins
133Ervin Philips
134Durron Neal
135Andre Patton
136Josh Magee
137Malcolm Lewis
138Keeon Johnson
139Isaiah McKenzie
140Mitchell Paige
141Adonis Jennings
142Devonte Boyd
143Lamar Jordan
144Da'Mari Scott
145Aaron Burbridge
146KD Cannon
147Cobi Hamilton
148Chris King
149James Quick
150Rodney Smith
151Evan Berry
152Aaron Lacombe
153Devin Smith
154Trindon Holliday
155Jalin Marshall
156Dom Williams
157Reggie Diggs
158Levi Norwood
159Ed Williams
160Danny Anthrop
161Marken Michel
162Christion Jones
163Austin Proehl
164Gehrig Dieter
165Marlon Brown
166Corey Willis
167Damore'ea Stringfellow
168Jordan Veasy
169Jake Wieneke
170Marcell Ateman
WR31Braxton Miller
2Kenny Britt
3Riley Cooper
4Martavis Bryant
5Marques Colston
6Chris Givens
7Corey Coleman
TE1Gary Barnidge
2Clive Walford
3Owen Daniels
4Craig Stevens
5Scott Chandler
6Braedon Bowman
7Zach Sudfeld
8Ifeanyi Momah
9Dante Rosario
10Brandon Bostick
11Tony Moeaki
12Ladarius Green
13Nick O'Leary
14Beau Gardner
15Matt Lengel
16Tim Wright
17Michael Cooper
18Bryce Williams
19Phillip Supernaw
20Mickey Shuler
21Martellus Bennett
22Coby Fleener
23Blake Annen
24Andrew Quarless
25Kyle Miller
26Matt Spaeth
27Chase Ford
28Dominique Jones
29Nic Jacobs
30Austin Traylor
31Stephen Anderson
32Bruce Miller
33Cole Hikutini
34Emanuel Byrd
35Evan Baylis
36John Phillips
37Nick Kasa
38Richard Gordon
39Chase Dixon
40Justice Cunningham
41David Paulson
42Cameron Clear
43Steve Maneri
44Larry Donnell
45Rashaun Allen
46Cooper Helfet
47Randall Telfer
48Will Tye
49Ben Koyack
50Blake Bell
51Devon Cajuste
52Ben Johnson
53Donnie Ernsberger
54Matt Flanagan
55D.J. Williams
56Mychal Rivera
57Chase Coffman
58David Johnson
59J.P. Holtz
60Beau Sandland
61Henry Krieger-Coble
62Eric Wallace
63Cethan Carter
64Colin Jeter
65Aaron Peck
66Pharaoh Brown
67Troy Niklas
68Jace Amaro
69Rob Blanchflower
70Jacob Maxwell
71Casey Pierce
72Mike McFarland
73Tim Semisch
74Tevin Westbrook
75Thomas Duarte
76Rory Anderson
77Wes Saxton
78John Peters
79Asante Cleveland
80Jake Murphy
81MyCole Pruitt
82Kent Taylor
83Marcus Baugh
84Taylor McNamara
85Clayton Echard
86Jay Rome
87Kivon Cartwright
88Braxton Deaver
89M.J. McFarland
90Chris Pantale
91Adrien Robinson
92Sean McGrath
93Ryan Taylor
94Konrad Reuland
95Brett Brackett
96Michael Egnew
97Ethan Wolf
98Cole Hunt
99Tyler Hoppes
100Pharoah McKever
101Ross Travis
102Vince Mayle
103Ryan O'Malley
104Nick Truesdell
105Chris Gragg
106Jake Stoneburner
107Brandon Barden
108Gerell Robinson
109Kevin Greene
110Dan Light
111Arthur Lynch
112Jack Tabb
113Jordan Thompson
114Rob Housler
115David Grinnage
116Temarrick Hemingway
117David Wells
118Garrett Hudson
119Tyrone Swoopes
120Josiah Price
LT1Nick Becton
2Matt McCants
3Tyson Chandler
4Jordan Rigsbee
5Terry Poole
6Chaz Green
7Cyrus Kouandjio
8Kyle Roberts
9Darrell Brown
10Michael Oher
11Antonio Garcia
12Takoby Cofield
13Jason Fox
14Micah Hatchie
15Robert Myers
16King Dunlap
17Eugene Monroe
18Charles Brown
19Cameron Bradfield
20Reid Fragel
21Michael Bowie
22Carter Bykowski
23Matt Tobin
24Kevin Graf
25De'Ondre Wesley
26Rob Crisp
27Darrell Williams
28Fahn Cooper
29Justin Senior
30Darrell Williams
31Landon Lechler
32Chris Bordelon
33Steven Moore
34Jake Campos
35David Steinmetz
36Zachary Crabtree
37Jessamen Dunker
38Collin Buchanan
39Cole Gardner
40Jonathan McLaughlin
41Pace Murphy
42Roderick Johnson
43Adam Bisnowaty
44Cody Booth
45Justin Renfrow
46David Foucault
47Andrew McDonald
48Jah Reid
49David Hedelin
50Taylor Fallin
51Vince Kowalski
52Wil Freeman
53Jared Machorro
54Mo Porter
55John Weidenaar
56Timon Parris
57Jake Rodgers
58Nate Wozniak
59Bentley Spain
60William Poehls
61Tyrus Thompson
62Chauncey Briggs
63Lars Hanson
64Garry Williams
65Elijah Nkansah
66Jordan Swindle
67Arturo Uzdavinis
68Donald Hawkins
69Austin Fleer
70Jarron Jones
71Jamar McGloster
72Larson Graham
73Max Rich
LG1David Yankey
2Ben Grubbs
3Tim Lelito
4Anthony Steen
5Xavier Su'a-Filo
6John Jerry
7Orlando Franklin
8David Arkin
9Ben Heenan
10Antoine Everett
11Vadal Alexander
12Rees Odhiambo
13Sebastian Tretola
14Don Barclay
15Edawn Coughman
16Vinston Painter
17Ryan Seymour
18Denver Kirkland
19Jordan Morgan
20Jason King
21Dallas Thomas
22Cyril Richardson
23Jake Simonich
24Jarell Broxton
25Geoff Gray
26Jonathan Cooper
27Mackenzy Bernadeau
28Sam Brenner
29Darren Keyton
30Jake Bernstein
31Vi Teofilo
32Collin Rahrig
33Cameron Lee
34Darrell Greene
35Zach Voytek
36Kitt O'Brien
37JP Flynn
38Nick Gates
39Givens Price
40Brandon Greene
41Jeff Adams
42Tanner Hawkinson
43Adrian Bellard
44Jordan Roos
45Nate Theaker
46Cameron Hunt
47Isaiah Williams
48Sean Harlow
49Michael Dunn
50Dakota Shepley
51Fred Lauina
52Trevor Darling
53Avery Young
54Lene Maiava
55Jamison Lalk
56Marquis Lucas
57Josh James
58Jeremiah Poutasi
59Cody Wichmann
60Austin Shepherd
61Brett Boyko
62Kaleb Eulls
63Kaleb Johnson
64Al Bond
65Brian Folkerts
66Matthew Masifilo
67Brandon Thomas
68Josh Allen
69Ronald Patrick
70John Fullington
71James Ferentz
72Alex Kozan
73Jeremiah Kolone
74Mason Gentry
75Alex Cooper
76Garrick Mayweather
77Nila Kasitati
78Freddie Tagaloa
79Richard Levy
80Greg Pyke
81Pearce Slater
82Toby Weathersby
83Ruben Holcomb
C1Jeremy Zuttah
2Erik Austell
3Zac Kerin
4Deyshawn Bond
5T.J. Johnson
6Dillon Day
7Travis Swanson
8Kyle Fuller
9Parker Collins
10Jimmy Murray
11Hroniss Grasu
12Jacob Flores
13Fernando Velasco
14Jacques McClendon
15Drew Nowak
16Garth Gerhart
17Jamil Douglas
18Max Tuerk
19J.J. Dielman
20Jake Brendel
21Mitchell Bell
22Khaled Holmes
23Wesley Johnson
24Manuel Ramirez
25Julian Vandervelde
26Robert Kugler
27Braxston Cave
28Alex Officer
29Quinton Schooley
30Mark Spelman
31Austin Davis
32Anthony Fabiano
33Barrett Jones
34Dalton Freeman
35Patrick Lewis
36Luke Bowanko
37Demetrius Rhaney
38Karim Barton
39Ben Clarke
40Ross Burbank
41Marcus Henry
42Mike Matthews
43Brian De La Puente
44Anthony Coyle
45Nico Falah
46J.P. Quinn
47Travis Averill
48Alan Knott
49James Stone
50Tony Adams
51Taylor Boggs
52Lucas Crowley
53Jack Allen
54Alex Balducci
55Reese Dismukes
56Dillon Farrell
57Ben Gottschalk
58Kyle Friend
59Erick Wren
60Tyler Orlosky
61Gino Gradkowski
62Connor Hilland
RG1Zane Beadles
2Louis Vasquez
3Todd Herremans
4Garrett Gilkey
5Geoff Schwartz
6Cyril Lemon
7Chad Slade
8Hugh Thornton
9Oday Aboushi
10Jared Smith
11Will Pericak
12Josh Andrews
13Tre' Jackson
14Ian Silberman
15Josue Matias
16Leon Brown
17Spencer Drango
18Landon Turner
19Clay DeBord
20Kraig Urbik
21Paul Fanaika
22Robert Myers
23Craig Watts
24Kadeem Edwards
25Darrion Weems
26Chase Farris
27Emmett Cleary
28Ian Park
29Chris Durant
30Aaron Evans
31Tyler Johnstone
32Norman Price
33Mitchell Kirsch
34Coleman Shelton
35John Montelus
36Kareem Are
37Kyle Kalis
38Skyler Phillips
39Damien Mama
40Ruben Carter
41Shahbaz Ahmed
42Trip Thurman
43Ryker Mathews
44Boston Stiverson
45Gabe Ikard
46Jarrod Pughsley
47Terran Vaughn
48Donovan Williams
49Jake Eldrenkamp
50Avery Gennesy
51Maurquice Shakir
52Salesi Uhatafe
53Cory Helms
54Chris Schleuger
55Dejon Allen
56Alvin Bailey
57Adam Replogle
58Chris Scott
59Jeff Allen
60Antoine McClain
61David Quessenberry
62Tony Hills
63Ethan Cooper
64Kofi Amichia
65Andrew Tiller
66Chris Muller
67Matt Rotheram
68Jarvis Harrison
69Cole Croston
70Chris Gonzalez
71Justin Evans
72Thomas Evans
73Malcolm Bunche
74Oni Omoile
75Mike McQueen
76Nick Callender
RT1Austin Howard
2Breno Giacomini
3Sam Young
4Austin Pasztor
5Quinterrius Eatmon
6Isaiah Battle
7Cornelius Lucas
8Joseph Cheek
9Kevin Bowen
10David Sharpe
11Brad Seaton
12Trenton Scott
13Tayo Fabuluje
14Erik Pears
15Taylor Hart
16Christian DiLauro
17Andreas Knappe
18Andrew Jelks
19Mitchell Van Dyk
20Sebastian Vollmer
21Adrian Bellard
22Nick Ritcher
23Patrick Miller
24Dan Skipper
25Cameron Jefferson
26John Kling
27Jylan Ware
28Eric Smith
29Victor Salako
30Tyreek Burwell
31Matt Diaz
32Darryl Baldwin
33Laurence Gibson
34Javarius Leamon
35Isiah Cage
36Robert Leff
37Bryce Johnson
38Brandon Smith
39Darius James
40Leon Johnson
41Austin Golson
42Ryan Hunter
43Jaryd Jones-Smith
44Dieugot Joseph
45Andrew Lauderdale
46Jerry Ugokwe
47Greg Pyke
48Ryan Mack
49Torian White
50Zeth Ramsay
51Pierce Burton
52Dan France
53Kona Schwenke
54Willie Beavers
55Michael Williams
56Luke Marquardt
57Martin Wallace
58Colin Kelly
59Lamar Holmes
60Brant Weiss
61Kendall Calhoun
62Keavon Milton
63Jonah Pirsig
64Roubbens Joseph
K1Travis Coons
2Josh Brown
3Dan Carpenter
4Nick Folk
5Dan Bailey
6Kai Forbath
7Taylor Bertolet
8Cairo Santos
9Younghoe Koo
10Andy Phillips
11Mike Badgley
12Greg Joseph
13Tyler Davis
14Kyle Brindza
15Brad Craddock
16Devon Bell
17Sam Ficken
18Brandon Bogotay
19Jordan Gay
20Zach Hocker
21Shayne Graham
22Shaun Suisham
23Carey Spear
24Billy Cundiff
25Jaden Oberkrom
26John Lunsford
27Mike Meyer
28Patrick Murray
29Trevor Moore
30Ross Martin
31Marshall Morgan
32Jonathan Brown
33Andrew Furney
34Corey Acosta
35Justin Manton
36Nick Rose
37Matthew McCrane
38Marshall Koehn
39Roberto Aguayo
40Ty Long
41Tom Obarski
42Giorgio Tavecchio
 

 