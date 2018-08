Jackson has been sidelined since the beginning of August with a strained hamstring. Although he proved to be a workhorse at Northwestern with a career 1,142/5,440/41 rushing line over four seasons, his absence has allowed undrafted rookie Detrez Newsome to gain an edge on the Chargers' No. 3 role. Jackson's high collegiate usage and 76th-percentile SPARQ results (including 4.5 40-speed) suggest he'll still settle behind Melvin Gordon and Austin Ekeler when fully healthy.

Chargers selected Northwestern RB Justin Jackson with the No. 251 overall pick in the 2018 NFL draft.

Jackson (6’0/199) joined Ron Dayne as the only running backs in Big Ten history to run for over 1,000 yards in all four seasons, logging a career 1,142/5,440/41 rushing line with 4.8 yards per carry and 122 receptions. One knock on Jackson is his massive college workload, but his ability to handle that much usage can also be spun as a positive, particularly at his size. Jackson helped himself in Indy with 76th-percentile SPARQ results, including 4.5-flat speed and quick-footed 6.81 three-cone time. An elusive, sudden cutter with plus passing-game chops, Jackson’s production profile, athleticism, and versatility suggest he’s a candidate to outkick pre-draft expectations.