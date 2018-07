Taylor was a utility lineman at Mississippi, playing right guard as a freshman and sophomore, left tackle as a junior, and right tackle last year. The Bengals did all they could to address their line by acquiring Cordy Glenn and using the No. 21 overall pick on C Billy Price this offseason, but Taylor had immediate potential as serviceable depth. Cedric Ogbuehi, Eric Winston, and Bobby Hart are all likely to remain in the mix with Taylor out.

Taylor (6’3/320) was a two-year starter but four-year contributor on the Rebels’ line, manning right guard as a freshman and sophomore, left tackle as a junior, and right tackle last year. Taylor’s supremely long arms (34 ¼") for his height gave him flexibility across positions, and he showed good-enough athletic traits at the Combine. Taylor offers immediate swingman value with starting potential at guard down the line.