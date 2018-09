Phillip Lindsay rushed 15 times for 71 yards and hauled in 2-of-3 targets for 31 yards and a touchdown in the Broncos' Week 1 win over the Seahawks.

His performance might not be as surprising as Will Dissly leading the Seahawks in receiving, but Lindsay certainly was not expected to finish with the same number of carries and rushing yards as Royce Freeman in the season opener. That said, this is probably not a fluke. Lindsay earned his roster spot with a big training camp, and he saw plenty of snaps with the first-team offense in the third preseason game. While he might not get as many chances in the running game moving forward – it seemed to be something of a "hot hand" situation – he looks like the No. 2 ahead of Devontae Booker.