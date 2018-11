Robert Foster | Wide Receiver | #16 Team: Buffalo Bills Age / DOB: (24) / 5/7/1994 Ht / Wt: 6'2' / 196 College: Alabama Share: Tweet

Latest News Recent News

Bils WR Robert Foster caught 2-of-3 targets for 94 yards and a touchdown in Sunday's Week 12 win over Jacksonville. The undrafted rookie speedster got deep for a first-quarter touchdown bomb, scoring from 75 yards out as Josh Allen hit Foster in stride down the right sideline. Foster is a rotational deep threat in Buffalo's run-first attack, mixing in sporadic big plays but showing minimal consistency. He will be a splash-play-dependent WR4 when Buffalo visits Miami in Week 13.

Bills WR Robert Foster caught 3-of-4 targets for 105 yards in Sunday's Week 10 win over the Jets. Foster led Buffalo in receiving yards, showing his big-play ability on an opening-drive 47-yard catch. Foster runs 4.41 but caught only 29 passes in his college career and has been on and off the Bills' 53-man roster this year. With Josh Allen likely to take back Buffalo's starting quarterback job from Matt Barkley following next week's bye, Foster is an unexciting fantasy pickup.

Robert Foster is expected to replace Jeremy Kerley in three-wide sets. The undrafted Foster has been a quick study after playing under OC Brian Daboll at Alabama. He's the next man up on a weak depth chart behind Kelvin Benjamin. Foster has starting traits but has never put it together, managing 14 catches his senior year. He should see around the 68 percent of snaps Kerley was playing, with Zay Jones returning to the slot in three-wide sets. Source: WKBW Buffalo