J.T. Barrett | Quarterback

Team: New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:  (23) / 1/23/1995
Ht / Wt:  6'1 / 224
College: Ohio State
Saints signed Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett.
A dual-threat four-year contributor at OSU, Barrett never had the looks of an NFL passer. He will be a pure project for Sean Payton's Saints, one who would do well to make the practice squad out of training camp. May 1 - 2:00 PM
Source: Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Career Stats
YearPassingRushingFumb.
YearTeamGCompAtt % YdsY/GY/A300+TDIntRushYdsY/GAvgTD100+Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
J.T. Barrett's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
Skill Players
PosRoleName
QB1Drew Brees
2Tom Savage
3Taysom Hill
RB1Mark Ingram
2Alvin Kamara
3Trey Edmunds
4Jonathan Williams
5Boston Scott
GLB1Mark Ingram
2Alvin Kamara
3RB1Alvin Kamara
2Mark Ingram
FB1Zach Line
WR11Michael Thomas
2Cameron Meredith
3Tommylee Lewis
4Tre'Quan Smith
5Paul Turner
WR21Ted Ginn
2Brandon Coleman
3Austin Carr
4Travin Dural
5Josh Huff
WR31Cameron Meredith
TE1Ben Watson
2Josh Hill
3Coby Fleener
4Michael Hoomanawanui
5Garrett Griffin
LT1Terron Armstead
2Jermon Bushrod
3Nate Theaker
LG1Andrus Peat
2John Fullington
C1Max Unger
2Will Clapp
3Cameron Tom
RG1Larry Warford
2Landon Turner
RT1Ryan Ramczyk
2Rick Leonard
3John Theus
K1Wil Lutz
 

 