Welcome,
Guest
Logout
|
Profile
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
Login
|
Register
|
Contact / Help
|
My Roto
[X]
Player Search Help
To search for a player use one of two formats:
"last name" or "last name, first name"
HOME
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
PL
GOLF
NASCAR
NFL DRAFT
DFS
DRAFT
Games
Features
Forums
Mobile
Shop
Tickets
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Draft
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Papers
Tickets
Scores
</>
Click to close (or press Esc)
Player Results
Article Results
MLB PAGES
MLB Home
Player News
Headlines
MLB Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts:
AL
|
NL
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
MLB Power Rankings: Week 5
May 1
Daily Dose: Seager Sidelined
May 1
Hot Hitter Rundown
Apr 30
Top 10 Prospects: April 30
Apr 30
Daily Dose: Spectacular Debut
Apr 30
Trading Tips: April 29
Apr 29
Daily Dose: From Head To Toe
Apr 29
Gregorius Ascends
Apr 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
Daily Lineups
PARTNERS
Baseball Tickets
Shop MLB Gear
FANTASY BASEBALL HEADLINES
Javier Baez not in Tuesday's lineup
Yoenis Cespedes (thumb) in Tuesday's lineup
Anthony Rizzo in the leadoff spot Tuesday
Bryce Harper hitting leadoff Tuesday vs PIT
Mookie Betts (hamstring) out again Tuesday
Moustakas (forearm) not in lineup Tuesday
Mets get 'good news' on Cespedes' thumb
David Peralta day-to-day with hand contusion
Braves call up prospect RHP Mike Soroka
Hundley hits walk-off single to beat Padres
Pollock socks three homers in win over LAD
Brian Anderson finishes 3-for-4 with four RBI
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
NFL PAGES
NFL Home
Player News
Headlines
NFL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Draft Drama
May 1
Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 1
Available Targets & Air Yards
Apr 30
NFL Draft Impact for Vets
Apr 30
2018 AFC Draft Grades
Apr 29
2018 NFC Draft Grades
Apr 29
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 28
2018 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
NFL Draft
PARTNERS
Football Tickets
Shop NFL Gear
FANTASY FOOTBALL HEADLINES
Brady on appreciation: 'I plead the Fifth'
Terence Newman says 2018 will be final season
Saints take flier on Ohio State QB Barrett
Report: NE considered moving up for Mayfield
International Player Pathway program expanded
Colts move on from Matt Jones, 6 others
Cody Latimer could earn a starting job
Hunter Henry says he is 'ready to step up'
Report: Giants not planning to cut Flowers
NFL not getting rid of kickoff, will modify
Report: Bruce Allen 'hopes to return' to OAK
Browns: Mayfield's intangibles separated him
NBA PAGES
NBA Home
Player News
Headlines
NBA Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Daily Dose: High C's
May 1
NBA Conference Semifinal Pod
Apr 30
Daily Dose: Close Call
Apr 30
The Specialists: Smart Start
Apr 30
Dose: Scary Terry Carries C's
Apr 29
Victory Oladipo: Game 7 Sunday
Apr 28
NBA DFS Podcast for Apr. 27
Apr 27
Dose: Giannis Forces Game 7
Apr 27
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Basketball Tickets
Shop NBA Gear
FANTASY BASKETBALL HEADLINES
Joel Embiid's 31 points not enough in Game 1
Terry Rozier scores 29 w/ seven 3-pointers
Jayson Tatum scores 28 in Game 1 win
Jaylen Brown (right hamstring) officially out
Stephen Curry (knee) probable for Game 2
Wesley Matthews exercises option for 2018-19
Donovan Mitchell scores 21 points in G1 loss
Clint Capela racks up double-double in Game 1
James Harden drops 41, Rockets cruise in G1
Victor Oladipo drops 30 points in Game 7 loss
Tristan Thompson has double-double in G7 win
LeBron dominates, Cavs advance to Round 2
NHL PAGES
NHL Home
Player News
Headlines
NHL Daily
Features
Injuries
Podcasts
Transactions
Contracts
Depth Charts
Probables
Papers
Forums
COLUMNS
Brayden makes his Point(s)
May 1
Fiala a Hero for the Predators
Apr 30
Daily Dose: Bearing Down
Apr 29
Hellebuyck Steals Show
Apr 28
Vegas takes bite out of Sharks
Apr 27
Pod: 2018 Second Round Preview
Apr 26
East Second Round Preview
Apr 26
Dose: Bruins off to 2nd Round
Apr 26
SPECIAL CONTENT
Draft Guide
Season Pass
Daily Dose Signup
PARTNERS
Hockey Tickets
Shop NHL Gear
FANTASY HOCKEY HEADLINES
Sens HC Guy Boucher will be back next year
Joe Thornton not ruled out yet for Game 4
Oilers sign G Mikko Koskinen to 1-year deal
Evgeni Malkin (LBI) will be a game-time call
Brian Dumoulin hopeful to play in Game 3
Hertl ties game late, but Sharks lose in OT
William Karlsson nets OT winner vs SJ in GM 3
McAvoy scores first career playoff goal
Brayden Point nets 4 pts in GM 2 win over BOS
Tomas Tatar will play in GM 3 vs. Sharks
Joe Thornton (knee) not ready for Game 3
Joonas Donskoi won't play in Game 3 Monday
NASCAR PAGES
NAS Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
COLUMNS
Power Ranking After: Geico 500
Apr 30
Wrap-up: Talladega
Apr 29
Weekend Update: Talladega
Apr 28
Start or Park: Geico 500
Apr 27
Geico 500 Cheat Sheet
Apr 25
Fantasy Live: Geico 500
Apr 24
Power Ranking After: Richmond
Apr 23
Wrap-up: Richmond Raceway
Apr 22
PARTNERS
NASCAR Tickets
Shop NASCAR Gear
FANTASY NASCAR HEADLINES
Tyler Ankrum takes over KNPSE points lead
Bassett Jr. 11th at Langley; 3rd in points
Creed maintains lead after 4th at Talladega
Herbst: 17th in Talladega, 3rd in ARCA points
Chase Purdy: DNF in General Tire 200
Alfredo: Lap-leader in Visit Hampton VA 150
Bassett: 4th in Langley; 7th in KNPSE points
DNF for Calvin Carroll in Spring Sizzler 200
Solomito 9th at Stafford, 6th in NWMT points
Natalie Decker out early in General Tire 200
Garcia: 10th at Langley; 8th in KNPSE points
Pennink third in Stafford Spring Sizzler 200
GOLF PAGES
GOLF Home
Player News
Headlines
Features
Injuries
COLUMNS
Horschel, Piercy win at Zurich
Apr 30
Wells Fargo Champ Preview
Apr 30
GolfSixes Preview
Apr 30
Expert Picks: Volvo China Open
Apr 24
Landry breaks through at VTO
Apr 23
Zurich Classic Preview
Apr 23
Volvo China Open Preview
Apr 23
DFS Dish: Valero Texas Open
Apr 18
PARTNERS
Golf Channel Fantasy Challenge
Play Virtual Golf
Golf Tickets
Shop Golf Products
FANTASY GOLF HEADLINES
Lanto Griffin celebrates Monday ace with fans
Harman changes venues for WFC title defense
Camilo Villegas WDs ahead of Wells Fargo
Kisner, Brown crater to T15 after 5-over 77
Garnett, Hadley Round 4 71 for T4 at Zurich
Paisley, Fleetwood finish T4 at TPC Louisiana
Schwartzel, Oosthuizen solo 3rd at Zurich
Dufner, Perez runners-up at Zurich Classic
Horschel, Piercy win the Zurich Classic by 1
Bjork makes Euro Tour breakthrough in China
Michael Kim and Andrew Putnam dip after R3 66
Finau, Summerhays R3 63 in NOLA; trail by one
NFL DRAFT PAGES
NFL Draft Home
Player News
Headlines
CFB Daily
Features
Podcasts
COLUMNS
Podcast: Day Two Recap
Apr 30
Podcast: Day One Recap
Apr 30
2019 NFL mock draft
Apr 30
Nystrom’s Snap Draft Grades
Apr 28
Best available UDFAs
Apr 28
2018 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
Nystrom's Day 3 best available
Apr 27
Nystrom's Day 2 best available
Apr 27
PARTNERS
NFL-Draft Tickets
Shop College Football Gear
NFL DRAFT HEADLINES
Hines transferring from Wake Forest to Oregon
Wisconsin awards DC Leonhard hefty raise
Justin Jackson goes late on Day 3 to Chargers
Equanimeous St. Brown slides to sixth round
Titans take late-round flyer on QB Luke Falk
Deon Cain slips to the Colts in Round 6
Jets draft star Tulane CB Parry Nickerson
Steelers get depth in hybrid DB Marcus Allen
UCF's Shaquem Griffin makes draft history
Maurice Hurst falls to Raiders in Round 5
Witten replacement? Dallas drafts TE Schultz
Fordham RB Chase Edmonds lands with Cardinals
PREMIER LEAGUE PAGES
Premier League Home
Player News
Headlines
Rumors
Features
Injuries
Transfers
Depth Charts
COLUMNS
Team News - Week 36
Apr 28
Late Fitness Check GW36
Apr 27
Stag's Take - Gameweek 36
Apr 26
Sean's Super Subs - Week 36
Apr 26
The Bargain Hunter - Week 36
Apr 26
AM's Perfect XI - Week 36
Apr 26
Fuzzy's FPL Favorites - GW36
Apr 26
Team News - Week 35
Apr 21
PARTNERS
Shop Soccer Gear
PREMIER LEAGUE HEADLINES
Ince hoping to be back for City clash
Spurs cruise past Watford thanks to Alli/Kane
United lose Romelu Lukaku to injury
Liverpool hopeful over injured quartet
Arsenal defeat compounded by injuries
Fellaini nets stoppage time winner vs ARS
Granit Xhaka again proves unfit for purpose
Sterling burns West Ham with three assists
West Ham brushed aside by Man City
Fabregas keeps Chelsea in the hunt for 4th
Swansea come up short against Chelsea
Defeat stalls Terriers' survival push
FEATURED BLOGS
HardballTalk
ProFootballTalk
ProBasketballTalk
ProHockeyTalk
CollegeFootballTalk
GolfTalkCentral
CollegeFootballTalk
Off the Bench
ProSoccerTalk
NBC SPORTS TALK
HardballTalk
» HBT on NBCSports.com
ProFootballTalk
» PFT on NBCSports.com
ProBasketballTalk
» PBT on NBCSports.com
ProHockeyTalk
» PHT on NBCSports.com
CollegeFootballTalk
» CFT on NBCSports.com
GolfTalkCentral
» GTC on GolfChannel.com
CollegeBasketballTalk
College hoops news and rumors
» CBT on NBCSports.com
Off the Bench
An irreverent, offbeat look at sports
» OTB on NBCSports.com
ProSoccerTalk
» PST on NBCSports.com
FANTASY GAMES
Golf Channel Challenge
Yahoo! Baseball
Yahoo! Basketball
Yahoo! March Madness
Yahoo! Soccer
Yahoo! Football
Yahoo! Auto
Yahoo! Games
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Baseball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Basketball
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
March Madness
Yahoo! Sports Fantasy
Football
Player Page
Weather |
Roster
Dan Arnold
(WR)
Alex Ellis
(TE)
Michael Hoomanawanui
(TE)
Tommylee Lewis
(WR)
Boston Scott
(RB)
J.T. Barrett
(QB)
Coby Fleener
(TE)
Josh Huff
(WR)
Zach Line
(RB)
Tre'Quan Smith
(WR)
Drew Brees
(QB)
Ted Ginn
(WR)
Mark Ingram
(RB)
Wil Lutz
(K)
Michael Thomas
(WR)
Austin Carr
(WR)
Garrett Griffin
(TE)
Alvin Kamara
(RB)
Cameron Meredith
(WR)
Paul Turner
(WR)
Brandon Coleman
(WR)
Clay Harbor
(TE)
John Kuhn
(RB)
John Phillips
(TE)
Ben Watson
(TE)
Travin Dural
(WR)
Josh Hill
(TE)
Daniel Lasco
(RB)
Tom Savage
(QB)
Jonathan Williams
(RB)
Trey Edmunds
(RB)
Taysom Hill
(QB)
Close
|
Full Depth Charts
Close
|
Weather data courtesy of Weather.com
J.T. Barrett | Quarterback
Team:
New Orleans Saints
Age / DOB:
(
23
) / 1/23/1995
Ht / Wt:
6'1 / 224
College:
Ohio State
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
Saints signed Ohio State QB J.T. Barrett.
A dual-threat four-year contributor at OSU, Barrett never had the looks of an NFL passer. He will be a pure project for Sean Payton's Saints, one who would do well to make the practice squad out of training camp.
May 1 - 2:00 PM
Source:
Mike Garafolo on Twitter
Saints take flier on Ohio State QB Barrett
May 1 - 2:00 PM
More J.T. Barrett Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
B. Mayfield
CLE
(3815)
2
D. Bryant
FA
(3724)
3
S. Darnold
NYJ
(2829)
4
J. Rosen
ARZ
(2649)
5
L. Jackson
BAL
(2550)
6
E. Thomas
SEA
(2540)
7
M. Bryant
OAK
(2537)
8
D. Guice
WAS
(2451)
9
A. Luck
IND
(2437)
10
S. Michel
NE
(2245)
Player Page
Recent News
Related News
Team News
Career Stats
Depth Charts
Game Log
New Orleans Saints Tickets
Career Stats
Year
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Year
Team
G
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/G
Y/A
300+
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Y/G
Avg
TD
100+
Lost
Career stats are currently unavailable
J.T. Barrett's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
J.T. Barrett's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View J.T. Barrett's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
J.T. Barrett's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Passing
Rushing
Fumb.
Week
Date
Opp
Comp
Att
%
Yds
Y/A
TD
Int
Rush
Yds
Avg
TD
Lost
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Drew Brees
2
Tom Savage
3
Taysom Hill
RB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Alvin Kamara
3
Trey Edmunds
4
Jonathan Williams
5
Boston Scott
GLB
1
Mark Ingram
2
Alvin Kamara
3RB
1
Alvin Kamara
2
Mark Ingram
FB
1
Zach Line
WR1
1
Michael Thomas
2
Cameron Meredith
Sidelined
Speaking Tuesday, Saints coach Sean Payton said Cameron Meredith (ACL) could get in some work in June's minicamp.
Payton said the ex-Bear is "recovering well." Meredith went down at the end of last preseason. Any minicamp work would probably be cosmetic but would set Meredith up to be a full participant in training camp.
Apr 24
3
Tommylee Lewis
4
Tre'Quan Smith
5
Paul Turner
WR2
1
Ted Ginn
2
Brandon Coleman
3
Austin Carr
4
Travin Dural
5
Josh Huff
Suspended
NFL suspended Saints WR Josh Huff two games for violating the NFL's substance abuse and personal conduct policies.
Huff was arrested for DUI, speeding, and marijuana possession in November of 2016, although the charges were dropped this past July. Huff will be in a roster crunch in New Orleans, and not being available for Weeks 1-2 won't help.
Mar 19
WR3
1
Cameron Meredith
TE
1
Ben Watson
2
Josh Hill
Sidelined
Saints TE Josh Hill underwent surgery to repair the ring finger on his left hand.
The finger had apparently been locked at a "90-degree angle" during the season. Including the playoffs, Hill caught 22 passes for 228 yards and two touchdowns. He's signed for $2 million for the 2018 season.
Feb 7
3
Coby Fleener
4
Michael Hoomanawanui
5
Garrett Griffin
LT
1
Terron Armstead
2
Jermon Bushrod
3
Nate Theaker
LG
1
Andrus Peat
Sidelined
Saints exercised LG Andrus Peat's fifth-year option for 2019.
Peat is three months removed from ankle surgery after going down in the first-round of the playoffs. He's coming off one of his better seasons as a run blocker, leading to Mark Ingram and Alvin Kamara Pro Bowl appearances. Peat will make a base salary of $9.63 million next year. He's expected to be ready for training camp.
Apr 13
2
John Fullington
C
1
Max Unger
2
Will Clapp
3
Cameron Tom
RG
1
Larry Warford
2
Landon Turner
RT
1
Ryan Ramczyk
2
Rick Leonard
3
John Theus
K
1
Wil Lutz
Headlines
Draft Drama
May 1
Did the Browns make the right call taking Baker Mayfield No. 1? Jesse Pantuosco gives his take in this week's Bump and Run.
More NFL Columns
»
Draft Drama
May 1
»
Dynasty Rookie Rankings
May 1
»
Available Targets & Air Yards
Apr 30
»
NFL Draft Impact for Vets
Apr 30
»
2018 AFC Draft Grades
Apr 29
»
2018 NFC Draft Grades
Apr 29
»
NFL Draft: Day 3 Recap
Apr 28
»
2018 NFL Draft Tracker
Apr 28
NFL Headlines
»
Brady on appreciation: 'I plead the Fifth'
»
Terence Newman says 2018 will be final season
»
Saints take flier on Ohio State QB Barrett
»
Report: NE considered moving up for Mayfield
»
International Player Pathway program expanded
»
Colts move on from Matt Jones, 6 others
»
Cody Latimer could earn a starting job
»
Hunter Henry says he is 'ready to step up'
»
Report: Giants not planning to cut Flowers
»
NFL not getting rid of kickoff, will modify
»
Report: Bruce Allen 'hopes to return' to OAK
»
Browns: Mayfield's intangibles separated him
NFL Links
»
Play Best Ball fantasy football over at DRAFT
»
Get the MLB Season Pass
»
The Single Entry Series returns to FanDuel!
»
NFL Depth Charts
»
Rotoworld Fantasy Football Season Pass
»
Week 15: Watch Rotoworld's DFS Pick Six
»
Switching from FanDuel NFL to NBA
»
Do your own mock draft
»
Play these 2 WRs in your FanDuel lineups this week.
Site Links
Advertising
Jobs
Help / Contact Us
Privacy Policy
AdChoices
Terms of Service
Site Map
Independent Programming Report
Tickets
Sports Jobs
Facebook
Facebook
Twitter
Rotoworld - @Rotoworld
Football - @Rotoworld_FB
Baseball - @Rotoworld_BB
Basketball - @Rotoworld_BK
Hockey - @Rotoworld_HK
Golf - @RotoworldGolf
NFL Draft - @Rotoworld_Draft
Premier League - @Rotoworld_PL
Fantasy Guides
Baseball Draft Guide
Baseball Season Pass
Football Draft Guide
Football Season Pass
Basketball Draft Guide
Basketball Season Pass
Hockey Draft Guide
Hockey Season Pass
2018 © NBC Sports Digital.
All Rights Reserved