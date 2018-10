Sidelined

Chargers coach Anthony Lynn said the kicking battle between Caleb Sturgis and Roberto Aguayo is "so close right now."

Considering the team was undone by bad kicking last season, getting the position right is of the utmost importance. Sturgis performed better in practice this week, but he missed a 41-yarder in the preseason opener, a bad sign based on how his coach evaluates the position. "We’ll see how it plays out in games," Lynn said. "What a player does in games, to me, is what I evaluate the most." A failed second-round pick by the Bucs, Aguayo has missed nine of his 31 NFL attempts with just four makes on 11 attempts from 40 yards or more.