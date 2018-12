Jeff Wilson rushed 15 times for 61 yards and hauled in 8-of-9 targets for 73 yards in the 49ers' Week 13 loss to the Seahawks.

With Matt Breida aggravating his ankle in pregame warmups -- something revealed by coach Kyle Shanahan after the game -- Wilson served as the lead back in this one and looked pretty good doing it. He did have to briefly leave the game with a foot injury, but he was able to quickly return. The 49ers will likely have Alfred Morris active if Breida is forced to miss any time, but Wilson looks like he would serve as the lead back in that scenario. Wilson should be added in all formats.