Undrafted rookie Gus Edwards rushed 17 times for 115 yards and a touchdown in the Ravens' Week 11 win over the Bengals.

The Ravens used a "hot-hand" approach and settled on featuring Edwards after Alex Collins struggled to create early-game yardage on his own. Buck Allen had one touch, and Ty Montgomery didn't touch the ball at all. Edwards now has a chance to become Baltimore's lead back ahead of their Week 12 date with the Raiders. A plus-sized bulldozer type, Edwards never so much as ran for 750 yards in a college season, but opportunity is trending toward his favor ahead of one of the softest stretch-run rush-defense schedules in the league.