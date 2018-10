Browns WR Derrick Willies (shoulder) is questionable for Week 6 against the Chargers.

Willies was a late addition to the injury report after landing awkwardly on the shoulder on Friday. An UDFA rookie out of Texas Tech, Willies was thrust into duty last week after Rashard Higgins left with a sprained MCL. He played 26 snaps, catching 3-of-5 targets for 61 yards. If Willies has to sit with Higgins already out, the Browns will be down to Rod Streater as their third wideout.