According to the Detroit Free Press' Dave Birkett, UDFA Brandon Powell has been "pegged as the heir apparent" to Golden Tate as the Lions' slot receiver.

Signed as an UDFA out of Florida in May, Powell led the Lions in catches and receiving yards in the preseason and was taken under Tate's wing all summer. "I’m going to teach Powell everything I know that I can possibly teach him to succeed in this league because I think he’s a great talent," Tate said last month. "He excites me when I watch. He actually reminds me of a young me, but even better." Most have pegged T.J. Jones as the natural fill-in with Tate gone, but perhaps Powell will get a look. Powell needs to be added in deep Dynasty leagues.