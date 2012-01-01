David Tepper | Center

Sidelined

Panthers coach Ron Rivera said there is no "timetable" for Curtis Samuel (ankle).

Samuel needed surgery to repair a broken bone and ligament damage in his ankle last November. "I know they’ve gotten him running around a little bit," Rivera said. "Not a lot of cutting and breaking right now. I think they’re just slowly working him back in that process." Samuel was hurt more than he was healthy last year, and now it looks like he will miss most if not all of the offseason program. With a new offense to learn, it might be tough for Samuel to earn a big role as a sophomore.