Player Results
Article Results
Kyle Allen
(QB)
Brenton Bersin
(WR)
Graham Gano
(K)
Chris Manhertz
(TE)
Fred Ross
(WR)
C.J. Anderson
(RB)
Reggie Bonnafon
(RB)
Garrett Gilbert
(QB)
Christian McCaffrey
(RB)
Curtis Samuel
(WR)
Alex Armah
(RB)
Damiere Byrd
(WR)
Taylor Heinicke
(QB)
D.J. Moore
(WR)
Torrey Smith
(WR)
Cameron Artis-Payne
(RB)
Austin Duke
(WR)
Elijah Hood
(RB)
Cam Newton
(QB)
Ian Thomas
(TE)
Rasheed Bailey
(WR)
Mose Frazier
(WR)
Bug Howard
(WR)
Greg Olsen
(TE)
Fozzy Whittaker
(RB)
Kenjon Barner
(RB)
Devin Funchess
(WR)
Jamaal Jones
(WR)
Michael Palardy
(K)
Jarius Wright
(WR)
Evan Baylis
(TE)
David Tepper | Center
Team:
Carolina Panthers
Age / DOB:
(
60
) / 9/11/1957
Share:
Tweet
Latest News
Recent News
David Tepper purchased the Carolina Panthers for $2.2 billion.
It is a record price for an NFL franchise. The deal is expected to be finalized on Tuesday, although Tepper still has to sell his minority stake in the Steelers and be approved by the other owners, who meet next week. Considering he was already a minority owner, that process should be a formality. A hedge fund manager with an estimated net worth of $11 billion, Tepper is a Pittsburgh native who reportedly wants to model his new franchise after the Steelers.
May 15 - 8:41 AM
Source:
Katie Peralta on Twitter
David Tepper to buy Panthers for $2.2 billion
May 15 - 8:41 AM
More David Tepper Player News
Highest Searched Players
over the last 7 days
1
M. Ingram
NO
(2642)
2
A. Peterson
FA
(2460)
3
N. Hines
IND
(2365)
4
A. Luck
IND
(2328)
5
D. Bryant
FA
(2295)
6
T. Austin
DAL
(2016)
7
M. Gesicki
MIA
(1865)
8
A. Garcia
NYJ
(1845)
9
D. Murray
FA
(1833)
10
D. Booker
DEN
(1832)
Career Stats
Year
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Year
Team
G
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Career stats are currently unavailable
David Tepper's 2018 Draft Rank and Projections
View
David Tepper's
2018 Draft Rank and Projections. View David Tepper's complete fantasy player profile, which has..
- Complete stat projections
- Outlooks
- Tiered rankings
- Fantasy point values
-
Go to
David Tepper's player profile.
Game Log
Game
Tackles
Sacks
Interceptions
Fumb
Misc
KO Ret
Punt Ret
Week
Date
Opp
Solo
Ast
Total
Sack
Yds
Yd/Sk
Int
Yds
IntTD
Rec
TD
Frcd
Pass D
Sfty
Yds
TD
Yds
TD
Depth Charts
Skill Players
Pos
Role
Name
QB
1
Cam Newton
2
Garrett Gilbert
3
Taylor Heinicke
RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
C.J. Anderson
3
Cameron Artis-Payne
4
Elijah Hood
GLB
1
C.J. Anderson
2
Christian McCaffrey
3RB
1
Christian McCaffrey
2
C.J. Anderson
FB
1
Alex Armah
WR1
1
Devin Funchess
2
Jarius Wright
3
Damiere Byrd
Sidelined
Panthers re-signed WR Damiere Byrd to a one-year contract.
C Tyler Larsen and P Michael Palardy also signed one-year deals. All three were exclusive rights free agents. Byrd caught 10 passes for 105 yards including two Week 15 touchdowns last season, but he ended the year on injured reserve with a knee issue. With Torrey Smith and Jarius Wright now in the fold, Byrd is likely looking at a backup role.
Apr 16
4
Bug Howard
5
Rasheed Bailey
WR2
1
D.J. Moore
2
Torrey Smith
3
Curtis Samuel
Sidelined
Panthers coach Ron Rivera said there is no "timetable" for Curtis Samuel (ankle).
Samuel needed surgery to repair a broken bone and ligament damage in his ankle last November. "I know they’ve gotten him running around a little bit," Rivera said. "Not a lot of cutting and breaking right now. I think they’re just slowly working him back in that process." Samuel was hurt more than he was healthy last year, and now it looks like he will miss most if not all of the offseason program. With a new offense to learn, it might be tough for Samuel to earn a big role as a sophomore.
Mar 27
4
Mose Frazier
5
Fred Ross
WR3
1
Torrey Smith
TE
1
Greg Olsen
2
Chris Manhertz
3
Ian Thomas
4
Evan Baylis
LT
1
Matt Kalil
2
Korren Kirven
3
Blaine Clausell
LG
1
Amini Silatolu
2
Jeremiah Sirles
3
Zach Banner
C
1
Ryan Kalil
2
Tyler Larsen
RG
1
Trai Turner
2
Greg Van Roten
3
Dorian Johnson
RT
1
Daryl Williams
2
Taylor Moton
K
1
Graham Gano
